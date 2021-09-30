CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarry’s resilience key for Penguins as stars nurse injuries

leadertimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins still believe in Tristan Jarry. Perhaps even more importantly, Jarry’s belief in himself hasn’t waned after a nightmarish indoctrination into playoff hockey last spring. Jarry and fellow goaltender Casey DeSmith were two of the main reasons Pittsburgh captured the East Division title during the COVID-19 pandemic-truncated 2020-21 season. The momentum, however, failed to carry […]

