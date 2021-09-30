Terranet to present at Redeye Autotech Seminar on the 6th of October
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On the 6th of October Terranet is invited to participate at the Redeye autotech event together with prominent leaders in the Swedish autonomous and electric vehicle space. In this event you can learn more about why we are so confident that autonomous vehicles will redefine what safety means for all vehicles and what innovation is available to do so.www.streetinsider.com
