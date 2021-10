Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to September 2021. Announcement Date: 30-Sep-21 Ex-Date: 07-Oct-21 Record Date: 08-Oct-21.