TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL. Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that it purchased 863,454 ordinary shares at 54.13 pence per share on 29 September 2021. The shares purchased represent 0.84% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.
