YOUNGSTOWN — Breaking down the film from Youngstown State’s 38-35 loss to Western Illinois was no pleasure for the Penguins. Just ask senior offensive lineman Dan Becker. “We always watch film the day after. Obviously, after a loss, it’s tough to watch film,” he said. “The coaches get after you, but the day after, you just have to refocus on the next opponent. Everybody has their own way (to process tough losses). I just try to not think about it, learn from what I did wrong and move forward.”

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO