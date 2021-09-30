Dinner at Mayan Bar and Restaurant

What's your favorite Mexican restaurant?Roberto Carlos Roman Don/Unsplash. Mexican food is king here in Tucson. Whether looking for a large, family restaurant, a hole-in-the-wall, a food truck, or someone selling treats out of their trunk, you can find it all here in Tucson. For outsiders and snowbirds that come to the Old Pueblo for the first time, it can be overwhelming, because each Mexican restaurant typically thrives in one particular style. Whether it’s seeking out the restaurant with the best fish tacos, the best flour tortillas, the best tortas, meat selection, and so on, the best Mexican restaurants are likely the most debatable food list in the city.

16 DAYS AGO