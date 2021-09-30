Dinner at Mayan Bar and Restaurant

Dinner tonight at the Mayan Bar and Restaurant, in the Aztec Hotel at Foothill and Magnolia. Got the Fish Fillet for $10 and a beer at the $4 happy hour price. Very good and the back patio was pleasant in the early evening.
Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
Chicago’s hospitality industry continues to pick up the pieces and try to resume a semblance of normal business as the COVID-19 pandemic remains. Rising case numbers, attributed in part to concentrations of unvaccinated people and the highly transmissible delta variant, has spurred city and state officials to reinstate a mask mandate in public indoor spaces — including bars and restaurants.
What's your favorite Mexican restaurant?Roberto Carlos Roman Don/Unsplash. Mexican food is king here in Tucson. Whether looking for a large, family restaurant, a hole-in-the-wall, a food truck, or someone selling treats out of their trunk, you can find it all here in Tucson. For outsiders and snowbirds that come to the Old Pueblo for the first time, it can be overwhelming, because each Mexican restaurant typically thrives in one particular style. Whether it’s seeking out the restaurant with the best fish tacos, the best flour tortillas, the best tortas, meat selection, and so on, the best Mexican restaurants are likely the most debatable food list in the city.
Sizzler still has a great Salad Bar, no doubt. Maybe, even the best really. I can’t think of too many competitors out here right now who have been in the genre of fresh buffet style salad if you will, for as long as Sizzler has.
The wait for one of Pittsburgh’s most beloved restaurants to return is over — Dish Osteria and Bar reopens on Wednesday. “Once we made the final decision to open, it felt so good. I can’t wait to go back to see everybody and do the things we love to do the best,” says co-owner and executive chef Michele Savoia.
Ocean Views Meet Award-Winning Cuisine at These Laguna Beach Restaurants. Famous for it’s beautiful beaches, beautiful people and artsy vibe, Laguna Beach is as good as it gets when it comes to Southern California living. This small city stretches along Orange County’s iconic Pacific Coast Hwy and boasts an assortment of boutique hotels, groovy shops and alluring art galleries—not to mention majestic canyons and coves for hiking, biking and snorkeling. But in addition to the abundance of outdoor activities, the city’s eclectic dining scene simply can’t be beat. From rooftop hangouts to oceanfront establishments, here’s eight spots to cure your cravings in Laguna Beach! Best Laguna Beach Restaurants.
For the past 44 years, Washingtonian has taken the pulse of the local restaurant scene by asking you, the reader, to play food critic. We want to hear about who you think slings the best pizza or burger or Korean feast. Where you’ve had special-occasion worthy tasting menus—or takeout. Which underrated neighborhood restaurants you think deserve some attention.
Are you going to be spending some time near Fairlawn or in the West Akron area? Well, here there are some fantastic restaurants in the area. Here are three restaurants you absolutely want to try sometime soon.
There's a bar in southeast Minnesota, in Minneiska, MN, that's for sale right now called Eagle View Bar and Grill. They seem to be a popular place because they've gotten lots of online reviews over the years and get a good rating! However, the bar and restaurant are being sold right now, including the apartment upstairs.
People who like birds and beer will be able to dine out to their hearts' content when a Shrewsbury bar launches a new restaurant. The Tap and Can, a craft beer bar nestled next to Shrewsbury railway station, has announced that it is diversifying and launching a fried chicken and craft beer restaurant.
ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Veritas co-owner and chef Mathis Stitt says the addition of an outdoor patio has been great for business. Wednesday night they welcomed a new group to their patio. A group of French Bulldogs. “This is one of the more unique things. I mean usually, I’m catering to...
Eating out is one of my favorites activities. I love just hanging with family or friends at a favorite restaurant or bar and just feeling at home. I love high-class dining sometimes, but I would much rather go to a place that may feel a little more dated but is pure comfort.
A new gourmet restaurant and cocktail bar is headed to a historic building in the heart of Purcellville. It’s called Bia Kitchen and it’s the culmination of a transatlantic undertaking that has stretched out for more than two years. The new restaurant’s team has been renovating a 120-year-old, two-story building...
MarquetteNow is looking to its website users to find the best deals, happy hours and more in The Now Awards, Presented by Hinterland Advisors of Marquette. Starting Sept. 22 and concluding Sept. 30, website users can vote for one of four Marquette County businesses in eight categories, which are listed below:
Why Nopa and what’s so fabulous that you must visit: For starters, if you’ve read any of my San Francisco Top 10 lists you’ll know that Nopa is on almost every list including, Top 10 San Francisco Restaurants, Top 10 San Francisco Burgers, Top 10 San Francisco Cocktails & Top 10 San Francisco Happy Hours. Why is this? Because they are incredible at everything they do. Seriously. Their food is delicious with locally sourced thoughtful ingredients in a lively fun energetic setting. Their team is also amazing. Over the years I’ve gotten to know their Chef/Owner Laurence Jossel now a J.S.F. Board of Advisor, his wife Allyson and their partner/Co Owner Jeff who are all awesome. As evident, I’m crazy about Nopa, their lively scene, incredible food and team. Read more below.
The Thai cuisine at Siam Restaurant & Bar in downtown Lewisburg has kept customers coming through the doors for the last decade. Lewisburg is a small town and had not had anything like Thai food as an eatery option until the Pinters, Poy and Adrian, changed that on Aug. 9, 2011. That was the day they opened the doors of their restaurant.
A ‘Dueling Pianos’ will be featured at the Shepherd Chamber of Commerce’s Music Night. ‘Dueling Pianos’ is an interactive music and comedy show put on by Dan Louisell and Noel Leaman. The 2 hour show will begin on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. in front of the outside of...
Comments / 0