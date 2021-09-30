World shares mostly higher after US averts shutdown
By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
European shares and U.S. futures climbed Thursday after U.S. lawmakers moved to avert a government shutdown.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
Stocks marched higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as the technology sector reversed direction after a sell-off a day earlier.
The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday.
The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July.
Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data.
The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
U.S. equity futures were trading mixed a day after worries about spreading contagion from troubles in China’s property market smashed an extended streak of calm in the stock market and sent the S&P 500 toward its worst day since May. On Monday, U.S. stocks logged their biggest drop since May,...
U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai slammed China's unfair trade practices and vowed to protect U.S. economic interests in a speech Monday. "Our objective is not to inflame trade tensions with China," Tai said in an address to an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.
Low Treasury yields are up sharply because they have been 'overdue for a correction,' says Jean Boivin's team at the BlackRock Investment Institute, pointing to the quick nature of the U.S. economic restart from pandemic shutdowns.
The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
The Chandler Fire Department says a small plane and helicopter crashed in the sky. Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed a vote on a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. Historic increase in food stamp benefits start in October. Updated: 58 minutes ago. People getting food stamps will see their monthly payments go...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu of the governing National Liberal Party was ousted Tuesday after a no-confidence motion in his government passed overwhelmingly, deepening an ongoing political crisis.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says the agency is trimming its forecast for global growth this year. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the state department was “very concerned”. There have been more than 500 such flights through nine months this year, as opposed to 300 all of last year.
