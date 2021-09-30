Letter to the editor: Robinson's columns filled with hate

I am just reading an article off the Internet/Fox News about a new policy on labeling “offensive material” at the National Archives. I can agree with labeling some documents and records — graphic pictures of disasters or crimes, speeches inciting to riot, recordings of hate crimes. Some things should be viewed with caution by a mature, reasoning mind. And heaven knows, we must preserve the sacred purity of our sweet, innocent populace, free from any touch of thoughts that differ from the accepted group think. But when the “offensive documents” include the Constitution and Bill of Rights, could it be that maybe the National Archives got woke just a bit early in the morning? Or do we actually want to keep the sheeple away from such a contaminating source? If they read and believe it, they might get to thinking that they actually are guaranteed and deserve these rights and liberties. And once they start thinking things like that, it could go downhill. Or as the old World War I song went, “How you gonna keep ‘em down on the farm after they’ve seen Paree?”

