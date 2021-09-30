CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Nikon D6 Firmware Update Version 1.33 Released

By dcnadmin
dailycameranews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikon has released a new firmware update version 1.33 for the new Nikon D6 flagship full frame DSLR camera. The D6 is Nikon’s first professional DSLR not to offer support for Compact Flash media. Unlike the D5, the D6 will ship with dual XQD / CFExpress card slots. At the heart of the D6 is a 20.8MP sensor, offering the same resolution as the D5, but it’s now coupled with a new Expeed 6 processor and offers up to 14fps burst shooting with ‘E-type’ lenses (those with electromagnetically controlled diaphragms). Switch into live view, and the D6 will shoot silently at up to 10.5fps at full resolution – users can also opt for 30fps for 8MP files and 60fps for 2MP files if needed. The native ISO range covers values of 100 to 102,400, with an expansion range up to 3.2 million.

www.dailycameranews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Sony Fixes PS4 Internal Clock Battery Issue with Firmware Update 9.00

About five or so months ago, you may remember there being a bit of a fuss surrounding the PlayStation 4's internal CMOS battery and how should it die alongside Sony eventually pulling PS Store support on the console, the system would effectively be rendered useless. The small component in question is used to verify the date and time Trophies are unlocked on PS4 to prevent any cheating, but while the battery is easily replaced, not being able to connect to PSN after installing a new one would mean you can't access your games anymore — physical or digital. That's because PS4 titles must connect to the network at least once before they're able to run.
VIDEO GAMES
dailycameranews.com

Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD Travel Zoom for Fujifilm X-mount

TAMRON announces the launch of world’s first 1 all-in-one zoom with 16.6x zoom ratio for FUJIFILM X-mount. Tamron 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD lens for Fujifilm X-Mount and Sony E-mount cameras offers a 16.6x zoom ratio that translates to a rough equivalent of 27-450mm in full-frame terms. This all-in-one zoom will be an intriguing option for travel photographers and those looking to keep lens-swapping to a minimum.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon's first big Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE deals are finally here

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. By no means a powerhouse or a direct iPad Pro (2021) rival, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE feels like it should have received a little more attention than it actually did, being by far the most impressive Android slate released by Samsung this year in the absence of the ultra-high-end Tab S8 family.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikon D6#Nikon D5#Nikon Dslr#Firmware#Dslr#Compact Flash#Xqd#Cfexpress#Mp
dailycameranews.com

Tamron Unveils 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD and 28-75mm f/2.8 G2 for E-mount

The release date and pricing information for the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD and Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 have been revealed along with the Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VX. According to the press text, the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD and Tamron 28-75mm...
RETAIL
canonwatch.com

Nikon Releases A Teaser Video For The Upcoming Nikon Z 9

Nikon will soon release a new mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z 9. In the meantime, they released a teaser video. This post might contain affiliate links. That means we will get a small fee if you make a purchase through the links, without any additional cost to you. Support Canon Watch! We love to bring you all the latest news about Canon and photography. If you buy your gear through our affiliate links you help this site going on.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple releases new firmware for its AirPods and Beats headphones

Apple has released firmware updates for its AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max headphones. It also released firmware updates for the Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4, and Powerbeats Pro. Apple has released a slew of new firmware updates for its AirPods and Beats headphones. As spotted by MacRumors, the company...
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Firmware Updates Are Live for Surface Go 2, Pro 7, Surface Book 3, and Laptop Go

Microsoft has released September firmware updates for several Surface devices, including Surface Laptop Go, Book 3, Surface Pro 7, and Surface Go 2. These latest updates bring system performance improvements along with addressing critical security vulnerabilities. For Surface Book 3, devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
coolthings.com

Unistellar eVscope 2 Updates The Powerful Space Telescope With Nikon Viewfinder, Improved Optics, And More

Three years ago, Unistellar introduced their “enhanced vision telescope,” a consumer-grade astrophotography device that can match the performance of larger and more expensive professional-grade equipment by employing a number of proprietary smart technologies. The Unistellar eVscope 2 is the next evolution of that original telescope. Billed as “the most powerful...
idownloadblog.com

How to find serial number and firmware version of MagSafe Battery Pack

Apple’s MagSafe Battery pack for the iPhone 12 series was launched in July 2021 for $99. It’s a portable battery pack that attaches to the back of the iPhone 12 models via magnets. The MagSafe Battery pack is available in white color and compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and/or iPhone 12 Pro Max.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Galaxy S20, Note 20 series get a new firmware update and security patch

Samsung is now rolling out the October 2021 security patch to a handful of Galaxy devices released last year, namely the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 lineups. The company began deploying the new security patch a couple of days ago, and yesterday, Samsung released the update for its latest foldable phone models in South Korea.
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

Firmware update brings Alexa to Denon Home wireless speakers

Denon has announced a major free firmware update to its Home range of wireless speakers and soundbars that bestows them all with Alexa powers. The update brings the voice assistant to the Denon Home 150, 250, 350, and Denon Home Sound Bar 550 — with no external Alexa-enabled devices required for the built-in voice assistant to work.
ELECTRONICS
houstonianonline.com

Firmware Update: Apple iOS 15.0.1 – Tablets & Phones – Downloads

Apple has an update for version 15 of iOS chest. Starting with version 13, iOS is only suitable for iPhones and iPads have been given its own operating system, with the main difference being the additional options for using the larger screen. in a iOS 15 There are now four different types of notifications: passive, active, time-sensitive and critical. The second big new feature is Focus, which is the integration of Do Not Disturb and Auto Mode, along with new settings options. Moreover, Facetime, Safari, Maps and Wallet have been introduced with new functionality. In version 15.0.1, the following improvements were also made:
TECHNOLOGY
MacRumors Forums

New AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Firmware Adds Updated Find My Integration

With the update, ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ are able to take advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network, allowing them to be located through connections with the Apple devices owned by other people. Prior to now, ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods Max‌ were listed in the ‌Find My‌ app, but if...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

PS5 VRR update could start rolling out soon, as Sony readies new TV firmware update

If you’ve been patiently waiting for PS5 VRR support, Sony may have given us a subtle hint that the highly requested feature could be on its way to PlayStation 5 users soon. As spotted by HDTV Test, the company has begun rolling out a new firmware update in China that enables variable refresh rate (VRR) support and an automatic low latency mode (ALLM) to its 2020 Bravia X900H TVs, a PS5-ready display that already supports 4K at 120Hz.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is practically giving away the August Smart Lock Pro today

When it comes to your home’s security, you should always be on the lookout for devices that will provide extra protection to your family. There are the usual security cameras, video doorbells, and alarm systems, but among the most effective devices for safeguarding your home are smart locks for your doors. You don’t have to use up all your savings on them either, as there are offers like Amazon’s $131 discount for the third-generation August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub, bringing the bundle’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $230.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G quietly goes official

Samsung has silently unveiled its latest Galaxy M52 5G in Poland a few days ahead of the Indian launch which is taking place on Tuesday, September 28. The phone is listed on the official Samsung Poland website complete with its full specs list though pricing is yet to be confirmed.
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

New PS5 firmware update makes some games run slightly faster

Sony's latest PS5 firmware update has been show to make some games run slightly faster, according to Digital Foundry's findings. The increase in performance is seen across both the launch 1000 series model, as well as the revised 1100 series model (the latter of which has been shown to offer no cooling downsides following an initial scare).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy