Nikon D6 Firmware Update Version 1.33 Released

About five or so months ago, you may remember there being a bit of a fuss surrounding the PlayStation 4's internal CMOS battery and how should it die alongside Sony eventually pulling PS Store support on the console, the system would effectively be rendered useless. The small component in question is used to verify the date and time Trophies are unlocked on PS4 to prevent any cheating, but while the battery is easily replaced, not being able to connect to PSN after installing a new one would mean you can't access your games anymore — physical or digital. That's because PS4 titles must connect to the network at least once before they're able to run.

