DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

atlanticcitynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.

