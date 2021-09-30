CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Ruidíaz scores 2 goals, Sounders hold top spot in West

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SdVz_0cCeDixO00
1 of 8

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored two goals to increase his season total to 16 and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Seattle (15-5-6) held onto the Western Conference lead, two points ahead of Sporting Kansas City, after winning for the sixth time in eight games. San Jose (8-10-9) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Ruidíaz opened the scoring in the 25th. He was left wide open at the top of the box and took a few touches to get a round a defender for a shooting lane. Ruidíaz made it 2-0 in the 42nd on a penalty kick.

Cristian Roldan gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the 49th by redirecting home Jimmy Medranda’s pass across the goal.

San Jose scored in the 51st on Shane O’Neill’s own goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Club León rallies to top Sounders 3-2 in Leagues Cup final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ángel Mena scored twice in the second half and Club León rallied for a 3-2 win over the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. The eight-team, single-elimination competition between teams in Liga MX and Major League Soccer concluded with a Mexican side again lifting the trophy.
MLS
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Seattle Sounders 3-2 Leon in Leagues Cup 2021

Santiago Colombatto declared before tonight's match: "It is a great opportunity for the institution to win an international title. We will try to play our game, play ball and bring the Trophy home." 9:39 PM10 hours ago. All set. The Allegiant is looking great to welcome tonight the León, Seattle...
MLS
104.5 The Team

Follow the Pack: Goals Will Be Scored

Joe Resetarits is an UAlbany Alum and will be making his way back to Albany to play for the FireWolves. He is a box lacrosse veteran and ready to roll this season. At UAlbany, he scored a goal in every single game throughout all four years and was named All-American and Conf. Player of the Year in his senior year. He is entering his 9th year in the NLL and was actually the first American player in league history to have a 100 point season. Joe let us know goals will be scored and even said, you are not a good offense in this league if you are not able to score 10 goals a game. Listen to the full interview above where Joe tells us who the most underrated player in the NLL is.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Medranda
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Raúl Ruidíaz
ABC10

Giants top Rockies 7-2 for 100th win, hold onto NL West lead

DENVER (AP) - Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls by San Francisco, and the NL West-leading Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 to become the season’s first 100-win team. San Francisco started the night leading the Dodgers by a game, with Los Angeles playing later...
MLB
ESPN

Seattle Sounders top Sporting Kansas City, regain top spot in West

Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored as the Seattle Sounders regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-1 victory Sunday night against host Sporting Kansas City. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei was credited with two saves as the Sounders (14-5-6, 48 points) moved two points ahead of Sporting KC...
MLS
kggfradio.com

SEK Holds Two Spots in NJCAA Top 10

Both NJCAA football teams in Montgomery County find themselves within the Top 10 as of the latest rankings. Independence is now ranked as the #2 team in the country after defeating previously #3 Garden City 26-13 on the road last Saturday. The Pirates also benefitted from several teams in Top 5 dropping games last weekend, including former #2 Kilgore and former #5 Mississippi Gulf Coast.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
sacramentosun.com

Best in the West, Sounders set to face Earthquakes

The Seattle Sounders look to win back-to-back games for the first time in six weeks when they visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday in a key Western Conference meeting. In a battle for first place, the Sounders (14-5-6, 48 points) jumped to the top of the West standings with a 2-1 victory at Sporting Kansas City on Sunday. Seattle had goals from Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin to produce the first Sounders win in Kansas City since 2013.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose Earthquakes#Ap#The Seattle Sounders
soundersfc.com

MLS MVP Power Rankings: João Paulo and Raúl Ruidíaz crack top ten

Entering the business stretch of the 2021 regular season, MLSsoccer.com unveiled its latest edition of MVP Power Rankings, with two Seattle Sounders players earning top five honors. Striker Raúl Ruidíaz (5) and defensive midfielder João Paulo (3) were named as two of the top five contenders for this year's Landon...
MLS
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko scores goals at will against Fernley

ELKO — Despite some lulls, the Elko girls soccer team broke out offensively Saturday versus Fernley. Sophomore Abi Ramirez put the Lady Indians on tope early, scoring her first of four goals in just the third minute of the game — booting a rebound. She had another shot that was...
ELKO, NV
towntopics.com

Weir Continues Brilliant Start to Senior Campaign, Scoring 5 Goals as PHS Field Hockey Tops WW/P-South

HIGH FIVE: Princeton High field hockey player Olivia Weir controls the ball against WW/P-South last Friday. Senior star and Rutgers-bound Weir tallied five goals in the contest to help PHS prevail 7-0 and improve to 3-0. The Tigers host Steinert on September 22 before playing at Hamilton West on September 24 and at Hightstown on September 27. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Pasadena Star-News

San Gabriel Valley girls volleyball rankings: La Salle still holds top spot

1. La Salle (9-2) The Lancers have a two-game series this week against Mary Star of the Sea. The big game comes at the end of the month against Bishop Montgomery. If the Lancers avoid Division 1, they’ll be one of the heavy favorites to secure the Division 2 title. The are 25th in the latest CIF statewide rankings.
PASADENA, CA
sanantoniopost.com

Sounders face surging Rapids in chase for top spot

The Seattle Sounders will look to bring some of the good mojo they have generated on the road into a game back home. The Western Conference-leading Sounders (15-5-6, 51 points) will play host to the streaking Colorado Rapids (13-4-9, 48 points) on Sunday night. The Sounders actually have a better...
MLS
Janesville Gazette

Sounders take West lead with a 3-0 victory over Rapids

SEATTLE (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored for the fourth consecutive game and the Seattle Sounders beat the Colorado Rapids 3-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead. Jimmy Medranda and João Paulo added goals to help Seattle (16-5-6) win for the third straight game and move past Sporting...
MLS
CBS Boston

New England Revolution Clinch Top Seed In Eastern Conference

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution are enjoying a break in their schedule at the moment, but the club clinched the top seed in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference on Sunday. New England is locked into the top stop in the East thanks to a 0-0 draw between Nashville SC and New York City FC on Sunday afternoon. The Revs will have a first-round bye and homefield advantage through the Conference Final round in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Revolution have five games remaining in the regular season and currently own a 14-point advantage over Seattle in the race of...
MLS
SPORTbible

Sampdoria's Antonio Candreva Scores Goal Of The Season Contender vs. Udinense, It's The Definition Of Top Bins

Sampdoria winger Antonio Candreva scored a goal of the season contender in the club's Serie A clash against Udinese on Sunday. It was a dramatic afternoon at The Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Luca Gotti's side opened the scoring through former Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra but Sampdoria levelled the scores just nine minutes later after an own goal from Jens Stryger Larsen.
SOCCER
marysvilleonline.net

Marysville perfect at home; Axtell holds on to top spot

On a perfect night, Marysville took control of its first home game, which happened to be homecoming, and won 57-14 over Council Grove. The game followed a short but touching dedication to the Landoll family. Don Landoll and members of his family were present for the honoring, which included a fly over and helmet presentations. Landoll donated $1.9 million to turn a grass field into turf. Before the spring sports seasons start, the eight-lane track that was part of that donation should be completed.
MARYSVILLE, KS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

599K+
Followers
324K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy