Other editors: Ohio’s opioid crisis is a local crisis
The opioid crisis, which continues to hammer Ohio particularly hard, has always been a personal crisis and a community crisis. It has affected thousands of Ohio families on a personal level and it has strained the resources of our community social service agencies and local governments. That’s why it is important that the state direct as much funding from legal settlements from opioid drugmakers as possible to the local level.www.herald-dispatch.com
Comments / 0