Pork-barrel politics only way to de-swine Rome

 5 days ago

You know things are bad when crazy North Korea announces a new superweapon and it scarcely gets a mention on the nightly news. Remember the good old days when we had the luxury of panicking over the machinations of a nation with the gross domestic product the size of an average lemonade stand?

Washington Post

Wild boars stop traffic, plunder garbage and disrupt politics in Rome

In a crowded grocery store parking lot near Rome, a pack of wild boars followed at the heels of a woman carrying bags full of food from the shop to her car. The swine nipped at her grocery bags as the woman wove between vehicles, trying to lose her pursuers. In the end, she escaped by dropping her groceries and watching as four adult boars and several piglets descended on the surrendered food, tails wagging as they dug into the meal.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2023: Our way-too-early predictions on who plays for the U.S. and Europe in Rome

The Ryder Cup narrative completely shifted in a matter of 57 hours. Before Friday morning’s first tee shot at Whistling Straits, the Americans were a highly talented squad with chemistry issues and a distinct lack of success in the biennial matches. The Europeans were an aging but cagey side counting on a battle-tested core to once more conjure some match-play magic.
Fox News

Milley's call to Li will make China 'more aggressive: Gordon Chang

When Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley made his two controversial phone calls to Chinese Communist Party Gen. Li Zuocheng, it made the CCP more "aggressive" toward the United States, because until that time, they did not believe then-President Donald Trump was even considering launching a nuclear attack on Beijing, according to author and China expert Gordon Chang.
thefern.org

Deadly swine disease confirmed in Haiti

Disease experts confirmed a case of African swine fever in Haiti, the second known case in the Western hemisphere in two months and a potential risk to U.S. hog farmers. African swine fever is harmless to humans but has a high mortality rate among hogs; it wiped out nearly half of China’s hogs in 2018… » Read More.
illinoisnewsnow.com

African swine fever detected in Haiti

African swine fever has been detected in Haiti. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service says while unfortunate, this detection is not a surprise due to the spread of ASF in the Dominican Republic. National Pork Producers Council chief veterinarian Dr. Liz Wagstrom tells Brownfield the disease was identified close...
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
atlanticcitynews.net

American pork industry monitoring outbreak of swine flu in Haiti

WASHINGTON D.C.: The World Organization for Animal Health said the first outbreak of the African swine fever, a fatal pig virus, in Haiti in 37 years was recently discovered, raising concerns about its spreading throughout the Americas. In its report on Monday, the Organization for Animal Health said an operation...
