Columbia County, GA

Columbia County Schools hosts job fair

 5 days ago

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – Right now, several departments are short-staffed in the Columbia County school district.

The school system’s chief human resources officer, Anthony Wright, said, “In some areas, we’re experiencing less folks than we would like to have.”

Bus drivers, custodians, and lunchroom workers are all needed.

“More turnover than we would like in those areas, and in our paraprofessional, we’re also experiencing somewhat of a shortage in those areas as well,” said Wright.

Wright told NewsChannel 6 Columbia County schools were short of their 230 bus driver goal to start the school year. Currently, there are a little more than 200 drivers.

He explained, “We have typically about 225 routes, so when you factor in some of the illnesses due to normal sick leave and unexpected pandemic crisis, at this time it’s causing some problems.”

Thursday the school district held a job fair at Martinez Elementary.

“We got some folks that we are processing right now that are going to alleviate some of the shortages and some of the delays. We hope if they pan out, make it through the training, that they should be on the buses behind me and picking up kids,” said Wright.

The school system is always hiring and it’s beneficial for people looking for jobs to jump on the opportunity.

Wright added, “Always apply, you never know when that opportunity is going to come available for you so just apply.”

Click or tap here for jobs with the Columbia County School District.

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF)- The Columbia County School District is hosting a job fair. The district will conduct on-site interviews for nutrition assistants, custodians, and especially bus drivers.

The district has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and they are hoping to be able to recruit a few.

Driver candidates must be 21, pass a physical exam, which includes drug and alcohol screening, and have a safe driving record. A commercial Drivers License (CDL) is also required, but the district will pay for the training after hire.

Columbia County Schools lift mask mandate in schools, buses

The job fair will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm Thursday, September 30, at Martinez Elementary School. Arrive dressed for an interview and with copies of your resume.

Applicants are also encouraged to apply online before the job fair.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

