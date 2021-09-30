Letter: Is this the best we can do?

This letter is to address the county commissioners weekly meetings scheduled on Wednesday during the morning hours. This is when the working class, the majority of us, are busy working and cannot participate. We are trying to feed our families, pay our taxes, rent/mortgages and keep the lights on. It should be a top priority, of county commissions, to provide for and accommodate the majority of citizens to participate in the county government they elected. I would be attending meetings often if I had the opportunity to participate. I’m especially interested when the county commissioners (our elected officials) are scheduled to vote on various issues that affect Tillamook County. We have a right to participate in this process, it directly affects the quality of life for Tillamook residents, young and old.

6 DAYS AGO