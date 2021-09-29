CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlowe named Mariners' Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year

By Becky Taylor
Tifton Gazette
Tifton Gazette
 8 days ago
SEATTLE — Cade Marlowe may be the No. 27 Minor League prospect for the Seattle Mariners, but he wielded the biggest stick in their organization in 2021.

Marlowe was named the Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year Tuesday, commemorating a huge year for the former Tiftarea Academy Panther now playing with the High-A Everett (Wash.) AquaSox.

Across two teams, Marlowe hit 26 home runs and drove in 106 while hitting .272 and stealing 23 bases. The 106 RBIs led all of the Minors, according to FanGraphs. The next closest player, M.J. Melendez, of the Omaha Storm Chasers, knocked in 97.

Marlowe started the season at Low-A Modesto (Calif.), but a .301 average and 29 RBIs earned him a promotion in mid-June to Everett. At Everett, Marlowe hit 20 homers, drove in 77 runs and collected 74 hits in 71 games.

The RBIs came in bunches, topped by a game against Vancouver Aug.12 where he brought home six runs. He had six games with at least four RBIs and nine more three-RBI contests. On average, one out of every three games saw Marlowe drive in multiple runs.

He’s been no stranger to awards during this season. While in Modesto, he was Low-A West Offensive Player of the Week, before earning Low-A West Player of the Month in May. During that period, he homered in four straight games. In July, he was the High-A West Player of the Month.

Marlowe seems a shoo-in to start 2022 with Seattle’s AA club, the Arkansas Travelers, though no announcement has come from the Mariners yet.

