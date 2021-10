At Microsoft Advertising, we’ve been on a journey to understand the impacts of brand trust and the effects of inclusion on marketing, and we’ve externalized our commitment in various ways. Most recently, we released the Marketing with Purpose Course, which empowers all types of marketers to build brand trust with strategies, research and actionable insights from the Marketing with Purpose Playbook, and many more resources are available on the Marketing with Purpose content hub. Back in May, we also introduced a guide on how to select inclusive imagery with people filters, highlighting how much resonance in ad imagery matters. As we continue our Marketing with Purpose product journey, we’re excited to release another feature unique to Microsoft Advertising: Marketing with Purpose Business Attributes.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO