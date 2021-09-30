Coherent control of asymmetric spintronic terahertz emission from two-dimensional hybrid metal halides

During heavy precipitation, chemical and biological pollutants from urban and agricultural areas enter the waters from storm overflows as a result of infiltration and inflow, as well as via uncontrolled outflows from water treatment plants. Infiltration and inflow of rainwater into sewers is an especially popular and major worldwide problem. Climate forecasts indicate changes in climatic conditions towards an increase in the intensity and frequency of torrential rainfalls. It may therefore be assumed that the negative impact of rainwater on water quality will increase. This article attempts to address the question of the impact of pollution from wastewater introduced into water during rainy weather to the receiver. The assessment of the impact of rainfalls on a receiver was carried out on the basis of a simulation of pollution loads from sewage introduced into a river by storm overflows based on data from monitoring the amount of rainfall and simulating the operation of storm overflows using Environmental Protection Agency Storm Water Management Model (EPA SWMM). The obtained results were compared with the pollutant loads discharged at the same time from the sewage treatment plant (STP). In addition, the article assesses possible improvement solutions to reduce the negative impact of storm overflows on water.

