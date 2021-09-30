CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Coherent control of asymmetric spintronic terahertz emission from two-dimensional hybrid metal halides

By Kankan Cong
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext-generation terahertz (THz) sources demand lightweight, low-cost, defect-tolerant, and robust components with synergistic, tunable capabilities. However, a paucity of materials systems simultaneously possessing these desirable attributes and functionalities has made device realization difficult. Here we report the observation of asymmetric spintronic-THz radiation in Two-Dimensional Hybrid Metal Halides (2D-HMH) interfaced with a ferromagnetic metal, produced by ultrafast spin current under femtosecond laser excitation. The generated THz radiation exhibits an asymmetric intensity toward forward and backward emission direction whose directionality can be mutually controlled by the direction of applied magnetic field and linear polarization of the laser pulse. Our work demonstrates the capability for the coherent control of THz emission from 2D-HMHs, enabling their promising applications on the ultrafast timescale as solution-processed material candidates for future THz emitters.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
APS physics

Tunable spin-orbit coupling in two-dimensional InSe

We demonstrate that spin-orbit coupling (SOC) strength for electrons near the conduction band edge in few-layer. -InSe films can be tuned over a wide range. This tunability is the result of a competition between film-thickness-dependent intrinsic and electric-field-induced SOC, potentially, allowing for electrically switchable spintronic devices. Using a hybrid. k.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Influence of storms on the emission of pollutants from sewage into waters

During heavy precipitation, chemical and biological pollutants from urban and agricultural areas enter the waters from storm overflows as a result of infiltration and inflow, as well as via uncontrolled outflows from water treatment plants. Infiltration and inflow of rainwater into sewers is an especially popular and major worldwide problem. Climate forecasts indicate changes in climatic conditions towards an increase in the intensity and frequency of torrential rainfalls. It may therefore be assumed that the negative impact of rainwater on water quality will increase. This article attempts to address the question of the impact of pollution from wastewater introduced into water during rainy weather to the receiver. The assessment of the impact of rainfalls on a receiver was carried out on the basis of a simulation of pollution loads from sewage introduced into a river by storm overflows based on data from monitoring the amount of rainfall and simulating the operation of storm overflows using Environmental Protection Agency Storm Water Management Model (EPA SWMM). The obtained results were compared with the pollutant loads discharged at the same time from the sewage treatment plant (STP). In addition, the article assesses possible improvement solutions to reduce the negative impact of storm overflows on water.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Terahertz response of monolayer and few-layer WTe at the nanoscale

Tungsten ditelluride (WTe2) is an atomically layered transition metal dichalcogenide whose physical properties change systematically from monolayer to bilayer and few-layer versions. In this report, we use apertureless scattering-type near-field optical microscopy operating at Terahertz (THz) frequencies and cryogenic temperatures to study the distinct THz range electromagnetic responses of mono-, bi- and trilayer WTe2 in the same multi-terraced micro-crystal. THz nano-images of monolayer terraces uncovered weakly insulating behavior that is consistent with transport measurements. The near-field signal on bilayer regions shows moderate metallicity with negligible temperature dependence. Subdiffractional THz imaging data together with theoretical calculations involving thermally activated carriers favor the semimetal scenario with \(\Delta \approx -10\,{{{\rm{meV}}}}\) over the semiconductor scenario for bilayer WTe2. Also, we observed clear metallic behavior of the near-field signal on trilayer regions. Our data are consistent with the existence of surface plasmon polaritons in the THz range confined to trilayer terraces in our specimens. Finally, data for microcrystals up to 12 layers thick reveal how the response of a few-layer WTe2 asymptotically approaches the bulk limit.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Identification of lead vacancy defects in lead halide perovskites

Perovskite photovoltaics advance rapidly, but questions remain regarding point defects: while experiments have detected the presence of electrically active defects no experimentally confirmed microscopic identifications have been reported. Here we identify lead monovacancy (VPb) defects in MAPbI3 (MA = CH3NH3+) using positron annihilation lifetime spectroscopy with the aid of density functional theory. Experiments on thin film and single crystal samples all exhibited dominant positron trapping to lead vacancy defects, and a minimum defect density of ~3 × 1015 cm−3 was determined. There was also evidence of trapping at the vacancy complex \(({{{{{\rm{V}}}}}}_{{{{{\rm{Pb}}}}}}{{{{{\rm{V}}}}}}_{{{{{\rm{I}}}}}})^{-}\) in a minority of samples, but no trapping to MA-ion vacancies was observed. Our experimental results support the predictions of other first-principles studies that deep level, hole trapping, \({{{{{{\rm{V}}}}}}}_{{{{{{\rm{Pb}}}}}}}^{2-}\), point defects are one of the most stable defects in MAPbI3. This direct detection and identification of a deep level native defect in a halide perovskite, at technologically relevant concentrations, will enable further investigation of defect driven mechanisms.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Halide#Coherence#Spintronics#Coherent Control
Nature.com

Two-dimensional monolayer salt nanostructures can spontaneously aggregate rather than dissolve in dilute aqueous solutions

It is well known that NaCl salt crystals can easily dissolve in dilute aqueous solutions at room temperature. Herein, we reported the first computational evidence of a novel salt nucleation behavior at room temperature, i.e., the spontaneous formation of two-dimensional (2D) alkali chloride crystalline/non-crystalline nanostructures in dilute aqueous solution under nanoscale confinement. Microsecond-scale classical molecular dynamics (MD) simulations showed that NaCl or LiCl, initially fully dissolved in confined water, can spontaneously nucleate into 2D monolayer nanostructures with either ordered or disordered morphologies. Notably, the NaCl nanostructures exhibited a 2D crystalline square-unit pattern, whereas the LiCl nanostructures adopted non-crystalline 2D hexagonal ring and/or zigzag chain patterns. These structural patterns appeared to be quite generic, regardless of the water and ion models used in the MD simulations. The generic patterns formed by 2D monolayer NaCl and LiCl nanostructures were also confirmed by ab initio MD simulations. The formation of 2D salt structures in dilute aqueous solution at room temperature is counterintuitive. Free energy calculations indicated that the unexpected spontaneous salt nucleation behavior can be attributed to the nanoscale confinement and strongly compressed hydration shells of ions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

High-sensitivity high-resolution X-ray imaging with soft-sintered metal halide perovskites

To realize the potential of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, improvements in imaging capabilities are required, as well as advances in computing power and algorithms. Hybrid inorganic–organic metal halide perovskites, such as methylammonium lead triiodide (MAPbI3), offer strong X-ray absorption, high carrier mobilities (µ) and long carrier lifetimes (τ), and they are promising materials for use in X-ray imaging. However, their incorporation into pixelated sensing arrays remains challenging. Here we show that X-ray flat-panel detector arrays based on microcrystalline MAPbI3 can be created using a two-step manufacturing process. Our approach is based on the mechanical soft sintering of a freestanding absorber layer and the subsequent integration of this layer on a pixelated backplane. Freestanding microcrystalline MAPbI3 wafers exhibit a sensitivity of 9,300 µC Gyair–1 cm–2 with a μτ product of 4 × 10–4 cm2 V–1, and the resulting X-ray imaging detector, which has 508 pixels per inch, combines a high spatial resolution of 6 line pairs per millimetre with a low detection limit of 0.22 nGyair per frame.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tunable unidirectional nonlinear emission from transition-metal-dichalcogenide metasurfaces

Nonlinear light sources are central to a myriad of applications, driving a quest for their miniaturisation down to the nanoscale. In this quest, nonlinear metasurfaces hold a great promise, as they enhance nonlinear effects through their resonant photonic environment and high refractive index, such as in high-index dielectric metasurfaces. However, despite the sub-diffractive operation of dielectric metasurfaces at the fundamental wave, this condition is not fulfilled for the nonlinearly generated harmonic waves, thereby all nonlinear metasurfaces to date emit multiple diffractive beams. Here, we demonstrate the enhanced single-beam second- and third-harmonic generation in a metasurface of crystalline transition-metal-dichalcogenide material, offering the highest refractive index. We show that the interplay between the resonances of the metasurface allows for tuning of the unidirectional second-harmonic radiation in forward or backward direction, not possible in any bulk nonlinear crystal. Our results open new opportunities for metasurface-based nonlinear light-sources, including nonlinear mirrors and entangled-photon generation.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Optical detection of the susceptibility tensor in two-dimensional crystals

The out-of-plane optical constants of monolayer two-dimensional materials have proven to be experimentally elusive. Owing to their reduced dimensionality, optical measurements have limited sensitivity to these properties which are hidden by the optical response of the substrate. Therefore, there remains an absence of scientific consensus on how to correctly model these crystals. Here we perform an experiment on the optical response of a single-layer two-dimensional crystal that addresses these problems. We successfully remove the substrate contribution to its optical response by a step deposition of a monolayer crystal inside a thick polydimethylsiloxane prism. This allows for a reliable determination of both the in-plane and the out-of-plane components of its surface susceptibility tensor. Our results prescribe one clear theoretical model for these crystals. This precise characterization of their optical properties will be relevant to future progresses in photonics and optoelectronics with two-dimensional materials.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

On-chip terahertz isolator with ultrahigh isolation ratios

Terahertz isolators, one of the typical nonreciprocal devices that can break Lorentz reciprocity, are indispensable building blocks in terahertz systems for their critical functionality of manipulating the terahertz flow. Here, we report an integrated terahertz isolator based on the magneto-optical effect of a nonreciprocal resonator. By optimizing the magneto-optical property and the loss of the resonator, we experimentally observe unidirectional propagation with an ultrahigh isolation ratio reaching up to 52 dB and an insertion loss around 7.5 dB at ~0.47 THz. With a thermal tuning method and periodic resonances, the isolator can operate at different central frequencies in the range of 0.405–0.495 THz. This on-chip terahertz isolator will not only inspire more solutions for integrated terahertz nonreciprocal devices, but also have the feasibility for practical applications such as terahertz sensing and reducing unnecessary reflections in terahertz systems.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Phase control of terahertz waves moves on chip

The phase of terahertz waves can now be precisely modulated electronically using a chip-based digitally coded phase shifter. The achievement is a step towards chip-scale integrated terahertz technology. Terahertz (THz) radiation, commonly referred to as T-waves, occupies a distinct niche in the electromagnetic spectrum between the microwave and infrared bands....
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Imaging two-dimensional generalized Wigner crystals

The Wigner crystal1 has fascinated condensed matter physicists for nearly 90 years2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14. Signatures of two-dimensional (2D) Wigner crystals were first observed in 2D electron gases under high magnetic field2,3,4, and recently reported in transition metal dichalcogenide moiré superlattices6,7,8,9. Direct observation of the 2D Wigner crystal lattice in real space, however, has remained an outstanding challenge. Conventional scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM) has sufficient spatial resolution but induces perturbations that can potentially alter this fragile state. Here we demonstrate real-space imaging of 2D Wigner crystals in WSe2/WS2 moiré heterostructures using a specially designed non-invasive STM spectroscopy technique. This employs a graphene sensing layer held close to the WSe2/WS2 moiré superlattice. Local STM tunnel current into the graphene layer is modulated by the underlying Wigner crystal electron lattice in the WSe2/WS2 heterostructure. Different Wigner crystal lattice configurations at fractional electron fillings of n = 1/3, 1/2 and 2/3, where n is the electron number per site, are directly visualized. The n = 1/3 and n = 2/3 Wigner crystals exhibit triangular and honeycomb lattices, respectively, to minimize nearest-neighbour occupations. The n = 1/2 state spontaneously breaks the original C3 symmetry and forms a stripe phase. Our study lays a solid foundation for understanding Wigner crystal states in WSe2/WS2 moiré heterostructures and provides an approach that is generally applicable for imaging novel correlated electron lattices in other systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Quantum halo states in two-dimensional dipolar clusters

A halo is an intrinsically quantum object defined as a bound state of a spatial size which extends deeply into the classically forbidden region. Previously, halos have been observed in bound states of two and less frequently of three atoms. Here, we propose a realization of halo states containing as many as six atoms. We report the binding energies, pair correlation functions, spatial distributions, and sizes of few-body clusters composed by bosonic dipolar atoms in a bilayer geometry. We find two very distinct halo structures, for large interlayer separation the halo structure is roughly symmetric and we discover an unusual highly anisotropic shape of halo states close to the unbinding threshold. Our results open avenues of using ultracold gases for the experimental realization of halos composed by atoms with dipolar interactions and containing as many as six atoms.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Designs for a two-dimensional Si quantum dot array with spin qubit addressability

Electron spins in Si are an attractive platform for quantum computation, backed with their scalability and fast, high-fidelity quantum logic gates. Despite the importance of two-dimensional integration with efficient connectivity between qubits for medium- to large-scale quantum computation, however, a practical device design that guarantees qubit addressability is yet to be seen. Here, we propose a practical 3 × 3 quantum dot device design and a larger-scale design as a longer-term target. The design goal is to realize qubit connectivity to the four nearest neighbors while ensuring addressability. We show that a 3 × 3 quantum dot array can execute four-qubit Grover’s algorithm more efficiently than the one-dimensional counterpart. To scale up the two-dimensional array beyond 3 × 3, we propose a novel structure with ferromagnetic gate electrodes. Our results showcase the possibility of medium-sized quantum processors in Si with fast quantum logic gates and long coherence times.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Sign-tunable anomalous Hall effect induced by two-dimensional symmetry-protected nodal structures in ferromagnetic perovskite thin films

Magnetism and spin–orbit coupling are two quintessential ingredients underlying topological transport phenomena in itinerant ferromagnets. When spin-polarized bands support nodal points/lines with band degeneracy that can be lifted by spin–orbit coupling, the nodal structures become a source of Berry curvature, leading to a large anomalous Hall effect. However, two-dimensional systems can possess stable nodal structures only when proper crystalline symmetry exists. Here we show that two-dimensional spin-polarized band structures of perovskite oxides generally support symmetry-protected nodal lines and points that govern both the sign and the magnitude of the anomalous Hall effect. To demonstrate this, we performed angle-resolved photoemission studies of ultrathin films of SrRuO3, a representative metallic ferromagnet with spin–orbit coupling. We show that the sign-changing anomalous Hall effect upon variation in the film thickness, magnetization and chemical potential can be well explained by theoretical models. Our work may facilitate new switchable devices based on ferromagnetic ultrathin films.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The importance of three dimensional coronary artery reconstruction accuracy when computing virtual fractional flow reserve from invasive angiography

Three dimensional (3D) coronary anatomy, reconstructed from coronary angiography (CA), is now being used as the basis to compute ‘virtual’ fractional flow reserve (vFFR), and thereby guide treatment decisions in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD). Reconstruction accuracy is therefore important. Yet the methods required remain poorly validated. Furthermore, the magnitude of vFFR error arising from reconstruction is unkown. We aimed to validate a method for 3D CA reconstruction and determine the effect this had upon the accuracy of vFFR. Clinically realistic coronary phantom models were created comprosing seven standard stenoses in aluminium and 15 patient-based 3D-printed, imaged with CA, three times, according to standard clinical protocols, yielding 66 datasets. Each was reconstructed using epipolar line projection and intersection. All reconstructions were compared against the real phantom models in terms of minimal lumen diameter, centreline and surface similarity. 3D-printed reconstructions (n = 45) and the reference files from which they were printed underwent vFFR computation, and the results were compared. The average error in reconstructing minimum lumen diameter (MLD) was 0.05 (± 0.03 mm) which was < 1% (95% CI 0.13–1.61%) compared with caliper measurement. Overall surface similarity was excellent (Hausdorff distance 0.65 mm). Errors in 3D CA reconstruction accounted for an error in vFFR of ± 0.06 (Bland Altman 95% limits of agreement). Errors arising from the epipolar line projection method used to reconstruct 3D coronary anatomy from CA are small but contribute to clinically relevant errors when used to compute vFFR.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Research progress of full electroluminescent white light-emitting diodes based on a single emissive layer

Carbon neutrality, energy savings, and lighting costs and quality have always led to urgent demand for lighting technology innovation. White light-emitting diodes (WLEDs) based on a single emissive layer (SEL) fabricated by the solution method have been continuously researched in recent years; they are advantageous because they have a low cost and are ultrathin and flexible. Here, we reviewed the history and development of SEL–WLEDs over recent years to provide inspiration and promote their progress in lighting applications. We first introduced the emitters and analysed the advantages of these emitters in creating SEL–WLEDs and then reviewed some cases that involve the above emitters, which were formed via vacuum thermal evaporation or solution processes. Some notable developments that deserve attention are highlighted in this review due to their potential use in SEL–WLEDs, such as perovskite materials. Finally, we looked at future development trends of SEL–WLEDs and proposed potential research directions.
Nature.com

An apple (Malus domestica) AP2/ERF transcription factor modulates carotenoid accumulation

Color is an important trait for horticultural crops. Carotenoids are one of the main pigments for coloration and have important implications for photosynthesis in plants and benefits for human health. Here, we identified an APETALA2 (AP2)/ETHYLENE RESPONSE FACTOR (ERF) transcription factor named MdAP2-34 in apple (Malus domestica Borkh.). MdAP2-34 expression exhibited a close correlation with carotenoid content in ‘Benin Shogun’ and ‘Yanfu 3’ fruit flesh. MdAP2-34 promotes carotenoid accumulation in MdAP2-34-OVX transgenic apple calli and fruits by participating in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway. The major carotenoid contents of phytoene and β-carotene were much higher in overexpressing MdAP2-34 transgenic calli and fruit skin, yet the predominant compound of lutein showed no obvious difference, indicating that MdAP2-34 regulates phytoene and β-carotene accumulation but not lutein. MdPSY2-1 (phytoene synthase 2) is a major gene in the carotenoid biosynthesis pathway in apple fruit, and the MdPSY2-1 gene is directly bound and transcriptionally activated by MdAP2-34. In addition, overexpressing MdPSY2-1 in apple calli mainly increases phytoene and total carotenoid contents. Our findings will advance and extend our understanding of the complex molecular mechanisms of carotenoid biosynthesis in apple, and this research is valuable for accelerating the apple breeding process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of AAV-mediated overexpression of ATF5 and downstream targets of an integrated stress response in murine skeletal muscle

We previously reported that growth promoter-induced skeletal muscle hypertrophy co-ordinately upregulated expression of genes associated with an integrated stress response (ISR), as well as potential ISR regulators. We therefore used Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV)-mediated overexpression of these genes, individually or in combination, in mouse skeletal muscle to test whether they induced muscle hypertrophy. AAV of each target gene was injected into mouse Tibialis anterior (TA) and effects on skeletal muscle growth determined 28 days later. Individually, AAV constructs for Arginase-2 (Arg2) and Activating transcription factor-5 (Atf5) reduced hindlimb muscle weights and upregulated expression of genes associated with an ISR. AAV-Atf5 also decreased Myosin heavy chain (MyHC)-IIB mRNA, but increased MyHC-IIA and isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (Idh2) mRNA, suggesting ATF5 is a novel transcriptional regulator of Idh2. AAV-Atf5 reduced the size of both TA oxidative and glycolytic fibres, without affecting fibre-type proportions, whereas Atf5 combined with Cebpg (CCAAT enhancer binding protein-gamma) only reduced the size of glycolytic fibres and tended to increase the proportion of oxidative fibres. It is likely that persistent Atf5 overexpression maintains activation of the ISR, thereby reducing protein synthesis and/or increasing protein degradation and possibly apoptosis, resulting in inhibition of muscle growth, with overexpression of Arg2 having a similar effect.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Genomic epidemiology of rifampicin ADP-ribosyltransferase (Arr) in the Bacteria domain

Arr is an ADP-ribosyltransferase enzyme primarily reported in association with rifamycin resistance, which has been used to treat tuberculosis in addition to Gram-positive infections and, recently, pan-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. The arr gene was initially identified on the Mycolicibacterium smegmatis chromosome and later on Proteobacteria plasmids. This scenario raised concerns on the distribution and spread of arr, considering the Bacteria domain. Based on 198,082 bacterial genomes/metagenomes, we performed in silico analysis, including phylogenetic reconstruction of Arr in different genomic contexts. Besides, new arr alleles were evaluated by in vitro analysis to assess their association with rifampin resistance phenotype. The arr gene was prevalent in thousands of chromosomes and in hundreds of plasmids from environmental and clinical bacteria, mainly from the phyla Actinobacteria, Proteobacteria, Firmicutes, and Bacteroidetes. Furthermore, this gene was identified in other and new genomic contexts. Interestingly, Arr sequences associated with rifampin resistance were distributed across all phylogeny, indicating that, despite the diversity, their association with rifampin resistance phenotype were maintained. In fact, we found that the key residues were highly conserved. In addition, other analyzes have raised evidence of another Arr function, which is related to guanidine metabolism. Finally, this scenario as a whole also suggested the Actinobacteria phylum as a potential ancestral source of arr within the Bacteria domain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The spliceosome factor sart3 regulates hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell development in zebrafish through the p53 pathway

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) possess the potential for self-renew and the capacity, throughout life, to differentiate into all blood cell lineages. Yet, the mechanistic basis for HSC development remains largely unknown. In this study, we characterized a zebrafish smu471 mutant with hematopoietic stem/progenitor cell (HSPC) defects and found that sart3 was the causative gene. RNA expression profiling of the sart3smu471 mutant revealed spliceosome and p53 signaling pathway to be the most significantly enriched pathways in the sart3smu471 mutant. Knock down of p53 rescued HSPC development in the sart3smu471 mutant. Interestingly, the p53 inhibitor, mdm4, had undergone an alternative splicing event in the mutant. Restoration of mdm4 partially rescued HSPC deficiency. Thus, our data suggest that HSPC proliferation and maintenance require sart3 to ensure the correct splicing and expression of mdm4, so that the p53 pathway is properly inhibited to prevent definitive hematopoiesis failure. This study expands our knowledge of the regulatory mechanisms that impact HSPC development and sheds light on the mechanistic basis and potential therapeutic use of sart3 in spliceosome-mdm4-p53 related disorders.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy