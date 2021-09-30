Evolution of the ε and γ phases in biodegradable Fe–Mn alloys produced using laser powder-bed fusion
The key feature of Fe–Mn alloys is gradual degradability and non-magneticity, with laser power bed fusion (LPBF) parameters influencing the microstructure and chemical composition. Our study focuses on biodegradable Fe–Mn alloys produced by mechanically mixing pure metal feedstock powders as part of the LPBF process. The Mn content and, consequently, the γ-ε phase formation in LPBF samples are directly correlated with an adapted energy–density (E) equation by combining the five primary LPBF parameters. We varied laser power (P) in a range of 200–350 W and scanning speed at 400 and 800 mm/s, and a comprehensive study was performed on samples with similar E. The study also showed an almost linear correlation between the LPBF's laser power and the material's hardness and porosity. The corrosion resistance was significantly reduced (from 13 to 400 μm/year) for the LPBF samples compared to a conventionally produced sample due to the dual-phase microstructure, increased porosity and other defects. The static immersion test showed that the process parameters greatly influence the quantity of oxides and the distribution of their diameters in the LPBF samples and, therefore, their corrosion stability. The most challenging part of the study was reducing the amount of ε phase relative to γ phase to increase the non-magnetic properties of the LPBF samples.www.nature.com
Comments / 0