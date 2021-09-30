CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Microsoft Will Mitigate Brute-Force Bug in Azure AD

By Jeremy Kirk
inforisktoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has indicated it will make changes to reduce the risk around what a security vendor says is a vulnerability that lets attackers run brute-force credential attacks against Azure Active Directory. The issue was reported to Microsoft by SecureWorks on June 29 although at least one other researcher, Dirk-jan Mollema,...

www.inforisktoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowsreport.com

Security key bugs frustrating Microsoft Outlook users

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Several issues have come up that have led to Microsoft Outlook’s unexpected behaviors. Microsoft...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Thousands of windows credentials leaked in Microsoft Exchange Autodiscover bug

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. Security experts have discovered a design flaw in Microsoft Exchange email server. The bug...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Highlights Windows Server 2022 Integration with Azure Services in Summit Talk

Microsoft had a lot to say about Windows Server 2022 in its 1.5-hour Windows Server Summit online event, held on Sept. 16. Many of Windows Server 2022's features are associated with security enhancements, although there are some performance improvements, such as SMB compression, which speeds up file transfers. A new Security Baseline release for Windows Server 2022 was announced earlier this month.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Security#Secureworks#Ars Technica#Azure Active Directory#Mfa
CSO

How to mitigate the Microsoft Office zero-day attack

Once again attackers have used Office files in targeted attacks against Microsoft users. This time they used the Windows Explorer preview pane to deliver malicious .doc, .docm, and .docx files. Researchers have found that malicious .rtf files can also be used in such attacks. For this exploit, an attacker crafts a malicious ActiveX control to be used by a Microsoft Office document that hosts the browser rendering engine.
SOFTWARE
thurrott.com

Microsoft is Investigating a Major Exchange Bug

Researchers have discovered an Exchange Autodiscover flaw that can be used to steal Windows users’ credentials. Microsoft says it is investigating. “Autodiscover, a protocol used by Microsoft Exchange for automatic configuration of clients such as Microsoft Outlook, has a design flaw that causes the protocol to ‘leak’ web requests to Autodiscover domains outside of the user’s domain but in the same TLD [top-level domain],” Guardicore’s Amit Serper writes of his firm’s discovery. “This is a severe security issue, since if an attacker can control such domains or has the ability to ‘sniff’ traffic in the same network, they can capture domain credentials in plain text. Moreover, if the attacker has DNS-poisoning capabilities on a large scale (such as a nation-state attacker), they could systematically siphon out leaky passwords through a large-scale DNS poisoning campaign based on these Autodiscover TLDs.”
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Exchange Emergency Mitigation Service Coming Sept. 28

Organizations using Exchange Server will get a new automated emergency mitigation tool after installing Microsoft's September cumulative updates (CUs), the Exchange team announced on Friday. This new tool, called the "Microsoft Exchange Emergency Mitigation service," is an automated Exchange Server component that's expected to arrive with the Sept. 28 cumulative...
SOFTWARE
softpedia.com

Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer 1.21.1

Microsoft Azure is a cloud-based platform specially designed to provide a secure and unified environment for building, deploying and managing apps or services. Azure Storage is a Microsoft-vetted platform that encompasses storage services for blobs, tables, queues and files. This said, Microsoft Azure Storage Explorer is a useful piece of...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Datawiza Adds Support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Conditional Access to Deliver Zero Trust Security

Quickly support detailed policies for how users authenticate and gain access to apps and data, on-premises or in the cloud. Datawiza, a pioneer in cloud-delivered Access Management as a Service (AMaaS), announced support for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access in its Access Management platform, making it easier and faster for joint customers to achieve a Zero Trust Architecture. Datawiza also announced co-sell ready status in the Azure Marketplace, making it even easier for customers around the world to take advantage of the application migration benefits of Datawiza.
SOFTWARE
American Banker

Why Wells Fargo picked both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud

Security. Privacy. Control. For years, these were serious concerns that held back large banks from running critical applications in the public cloud. Those worries are now being addressed as more financial institutions move computing work to the cloud. JPMorgan Chase recently said it will operate its U.S. retail bank using...
BUSINESS
Itproportal

Microsoft cloud storage: is OneDrive or Azure right for your business?

Microsoft is one of the best cloud storage providers, and offers some of the best cloud storage for business too. But before you can dive into Microsoft cloud storage, you have to choose between two different products: OneDrive and Azure. Microsoft OneDrive is a file storage service that integrates with...
COMPUTERS
Dark Reading

Primer: Microsoft Active Directory Security for AD Admins

Microsoft Active Directory (AD) is the most common directory services product in the world, used by most of the Fortune 1000 for identity and access management. Unfortunately, it can also be a nightmare to secure. In addition, its administrators are often unaware of the security ramifications of their actions – not that security is necessarily their responsibility – or how they can harden their environments.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

+27% CAGR Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market Will Reach by USD 3053.0 million by 2026 | Google, Amazon, AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Oracle, VMware

The prime objective of the Kubernetes and Container Security Solution Market report is to help the reader understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing with major regions and emerging countries. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. Data and market information are obtained from reliable sources such as websites, company annual reports, newspapers, etc., and have been checked and validated by industry experts.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Will Crayon Group Acquire Microsoft Azure Cloud Expert MSP?

Crayon Group, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has invested in Cloud Direct, a UK-based cloud managed services provider. Both companies are Microsoft Azure Expert MSP partners. The deal’s arrangement suggests that Crayon may eventually acquire majority control of Cloud Direct — though the potential timing and exact parameters for such a move are undisclosed.
BUSINESS
Searchengine Journal

Microsoft Advertising Launches Open Beta for Credit Card Ads

Microsoft Advertising announced an open beta for a new ad unit, called credit card ads. Credit card ads are available to advertisers targeting the United States and Canada. Credit card ads are feed-based, dynamically generated ads. The ads are created purely from the feeds – and are not triggered by keywords, or site content.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Microsoft Fixing Remaining Windows 11 Bugs Ahead of October 5 Release

With just two days to go before the official release of Windows 11 on October 5, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) continues to work on fixing remaining bugs. What happened: The tech giant is addressing remaining issues with the Start, Taskbar, and Search in the latest version of its Windows operating system, reports ZDNet.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Azure Purview is a preview no more: Microsoft is ready to sniff your sensitive data

Azure Purview has hit general availability, affording assistance to admins facing governance data overload. The service is pointed at an organisation's data estate, offering up a map of data assets over the likes of SQL Server, Oracle and Salesforce regardless of their location (on-prem or – heaven forbid – some cloud that is not Microsoft's).
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy