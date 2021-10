To most of the world, money equates to survival. Apart from the richest few, people living in capitalist countries have to plan their lives based around their ability to make money: how they can leverage their skills into profit, what jobs have the best earning potential, how much they need to support their lifestyles and their loved ones. At some point, everyone has considered what they’re willing to do for money, and the answer to that question really depends on how desperate we are. So it isn’t unthinkable that someone might be willing to endure physical harm and vast risk for the chance to never have to worry about money again.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO