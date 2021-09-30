CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of illegal campaign financing, receives 1-year sentence

By Xiaofei Xu, Saskya Vandoorne
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced on Thursday to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing in his failed 2012 re-election bid, making him the first French head of state in modern times to receive two jail terms.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Algeria blasts French leader, recalls ambassador from France

Algeria has accused its former colonial ruler France of “genocide” and announced the recall of its ambassador from Paris in anger over what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron The sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa — including Algeria — because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France.The immediate recall of Algeria's ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency.The statement said the recall was motivated by...
WORLD
AFP

Algerians blame Macron 'electioneering' for latest crisis

As ties with France deteriorate, many in Algeria blame electioneering by President Emmanuel Macron, but analysts say he is also disappointed that his overtures to the former colony failed. Algeria over the weekend recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned French military planes from its airspace, which France regularly uses to reach its forces battling jihadists in the Sahel region. That came after a bitter row over visas, followed by media reports that Macron had told descendents of Algeria's war of independence that the North African country was ruled by a "political-military system" that had "totally re-written" its history. Journalist Ali Bahmane wrote in Algeria's French-language daily El Watan that Macron was "desperately" trying to win April elections.
POLITICS
AFP

Macron hopes for easing of tensions with Algeria

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he hoped that tensions with Algeria would ease following his critical comments about the country's leaders and a row about visas. "My wish is for a calming down because I think it's better to talk and to make progress," Macron told the France Inter broadcaster, adding that his relations with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune were "truly cordial". Algeria over the weekend recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned French military planes from its airspace, which France regularly uses to reach its forces battling jihadists in the Sahel region to the south. The moves came after France announced it would slash the number of visas granted to Algerians by half, as well as reported comments by Macron that Algeria's post-independence "political-military system" had "totally re-written" the country's history.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Two prison guards taken hostage at French jail

A prison guard was injured as two were held hostage by an inmate at a jail in northwestern France.The prison officers, a man and a woman, were taken hostage by a prisoner reportedly armed with a knife at the high-security jail in Conde-sur-Sarthe on Tuesday morning.The female guard was freed after several hours but her male colleague, who suffered an injury to his right eye, continued to be held until the prisoner eventually surrendered following negotiations.French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti wrote on Twitter: “The hostage-taking is over. The inmate surrendered. “I give my support to the two victim supervisors and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
Telegraph

Russia hosts first royal wedding in more than a century in lavish two-day ceremony

Russia celebrated its first royal wedding in a century as Nicholas II’s purported heir married in an elaborate ceremony in the former Imperial capital of St Petersburg. Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov, a hereditary pretender to the Russian throne, tied the knot with Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in front of hundreds of guests at St Isaac's Cathedral on Friday.
SOCIETY
Fox News

France rejects American 'woke' culture that is 'racializing' country

Some prominent French figures, including President Emmanuel Macron, are rejecting "woke" ideology that has been imported from the United States amid a breakdown in relations between the two nations. A cover story by Le Spectacle Du Monde, one of France's leading magazines, recently ran a piece titled "The Suicide of...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin’s Alleged Mistress Bought a $4 Million Pad in Monaco, Pandora Papers Reveal

Financial records and tax documents reviewed by the Washington Post and other media outlets reveal that a former cleaner who is alleged to be the onetime mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin—and the mother of his supposed 18-year-old daughter—bought a lavish $4 million apartment in Monaco through an offshore shell company in the British Virgin Islands, created just weeks after she gave birth to the girl.
POLITICS
Reuters

Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French President#Paris#France 2#Corruption#Bygmalion
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Telegraph

Belgian frigate with cabin boy crew banned from Nato exercises

Belgium has been left humiliated after a recruitment crisis forced it to withdraw a frigate from a British-led Nato exercise because of its inexperienced crew. Leopold I, a 400-foot, Karel Doorman-class vessel, was snubbed from the mission after it became clear its young crew had not received sufficient training to take part in the “Joint Warrior” mission.
MILITARY
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

666K+
Followers
103K+
Post
550M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy