There is perhaps no better place to apply an eclectic style than in the nursery. Yeah, we know, the design of the nursery is not that much for the newborn as much as it is for the parents, but the theme of the nursery room calls for a cute, playful design and that just doesn’t work as well with a lot of design directions out there. But it works perfectly with the eclectic nursery design as it is a style that doesn’t incur plenty of limits to you when choosing things such as the color palette, the textures and the shapes.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO