CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, MA

Shea Podbelski leads Norton to girls’ cross-country win over Dedham

By Ethan McDowell Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Shea Podbelski crossed the finish line first once again for the Norton girls’ cross-country team, pacing the Lancers to a 15-50 Tri-Valley League win over host Dedham. It was a familiar site. The junior won her fifth straight race for unbeaten Norton, now 5-0, completing the 2.95-mile course in 18 minutes, 35 seconds. Podbelski has won each of her races by at least a minute and consistently runs most of her races out of sight of her league competition.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Democrats look to make debt ceiling a winning issue

Democrats are looking to flip the script by going on offense against Senate Republicans’ refusal to raise the debt ceiling. The party’s latest pre-midterms strategy mirrors the GOP game plan of tying vulnerable Democratic incumbents to inflation and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which has been championed by the party’s progressive flank. Like that GOP gambit, Democrats hope they can win voters over by bringing a faraway financial concept to voters’ kitchen tables.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
City
Taunton, MA
City
Norton, MA
City
Lunenburg, MA
City
Fairhaven, MA
City
Saugus, MA
Norton, MA
Sports
City
Hingham, MA
City
Amesbury, MA
City
Ashland, MA
City
Dedham, MA
City
Swampscott, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Chelsea, MA
City
Seekonk, MA
Dedham, MA
Sports
City
Natick, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
City
Framingham, MA
City
Duxbury, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary

Comments / 0

Community Policy