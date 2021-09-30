Shea Podbelski leads Norton to girls’ cross-country win over Dedham

Shea Podbelski crossed the finish line first once again for the Norton girls’ cross-country team, pacing the Lancers to a 15-50 Tri-Valley League win over host Dedham. It was a familiar site. The junior won her fifth straight race for unbeaten Norton, now 5-0, completing the 2.95-mile course in 18 minutes, 35 seconds. Podbelski has won each of her races by at least a minute and consistently runs most of her races out of sight of her league competition.