Tupelo's Jett Johnson waited his turn, now he's Mississippi State's leading tackler

STARKVILLE – A theme that is recurring in Jett Johnson’s football career began when he entered Tupelo High School as a quarterback.

Daniel Bristow was Tupelo’s senior quarterback, so the message to Johnson was to be patient and wait his turn.

Until then, Tupelo coach Trent Hammond figured he’d put Johnson at linebacker. He’d seen Johnson play the position in middle school and had a philosophy to always put his best 11 players on the field.

“Let’s put Jett back there, mess around with it and see how it goes,” said Hammond, whose son Hayes is now Mississippi State’s long snapper.

Johnson could line up on the right hash and make an interception outside the numbers on the opposite side of the field.

In seven-on-seven play, he made one-handed picks over his head with his other hand in a cast.

Johnson had the athleticism to be a quality football player at the collegiate level, but there was one issue.

“He was a chubby little kid,” his father Greg Johnson says.

Jett weighed 280 pounds his freshman season, Hammond says. While he was waiting his turn, he needed to turn down his weight.

Along with the team workouts, Jett started to work on his body during his personal time by focusing on cardio and implementing a healthier diet.

“Man, you need to eat a cheeseburger,” Hammond would occasionally tell Jett. “You can’t eat fish and tuna every lunch.”

Along with a work ethic Hammond continues to praise, Jett also had a toughness from his childhood.

When he was 7 years old, Jett would insist on playing football with his brother Tate and his friends who were five years older.

They’d throw passes to him across the middle of the field and light Jett up, but it wouldn’t deter him.

“After they creamed him about five or six times, he figured out, you know, how to put a move on,” Greg said. “He had good hand eye coordination. Sometimes he would just catch it with one hand so he could stiff arm with the other.”

Jett turned his full attention toward linebacker his sophomore year. Jett – after slimming down to about 220 pounds – led Mississippi's Class 6A schools with 155 tackles his sophomore season in 2015.

He finished with 447 career tackles (11.7 per game), 33 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and eight interceptions.

Throughout his success, he stayed even-keeled and showed little excitement – something he continues to do at Mississippi State. But on occasion, Greg sees some emotion from his son.

Jett was on a team bus headed to Horn Lake for a basketball tournament while Greg was driving down as well.

Greg stopped at a restaurant and left his phone in the car, but when he got back he saw Jett had blown it up with notifications.

Jett got his first offer from Louisville.

The offers continued to roll in afterward with Ole Miss (his grandpa’s alma mater) and Mississippi State (Greg’s alma mater) showing interest as well.

Jett committed to MSU at the end of his junior year in 2017.

When he got to State, he had to wait his turn again.

Jett appeared in two games his freshman season before redshirting in 2019. He played in five games last season but hadn’t earned any starts.

Greg says transferring was never considered as his son continued to work off the field – doing personal workouts along with team workouts just like in high school – toward playing time.

Jett says he follows the five P’s (prior preparation prevents poor performance) in how he approaches each day.

He created a consistent approach in practice, something that his head coach Mike Leach preaches more than anything.

It’s hard to blame him when Jett is a walking reminder of how consistency pays off.

“The NFL is full of Jett Johnsons,” Leach said following Jett’s nine-tackle performance against N.C. State in Week 2 this season. “Guys that aren't the biggest or the fastest but are great football players. That's kind of what he is, and it starts with being the same guy every play

“It becomes something you can rely on, something you can game plan around, something that you can expect every time.”

Jett entered the season with five career tackles.

This year, he’s not waiting. He’s attacking the ball, forcing fumbles and taking advantage of the playing time he earned.

He enters Saturday’s game at Texas A&M (3-1) leading Mississippi State (2-2) with 29 tackles this season.

“I'm proud he's waited his turn,” Greg says, “and done his part for the team.”