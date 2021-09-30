New White House report seeks employment, quality of life improvements for military families
A report from the White House, scheduled to be released this morning, says that unemployment among military spouses remains at 22 percent, leading 39 percent of military families to discuss leaving active-duty military service. Generated by first lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces initiative, the report suggests that unemployment can be reduced by increasing access to childcare and making the federal government an “employer of choice” for military spouses.www.militarytimes.com
