New White House report seeks employment, quality of life improvements for military families

The Katko-Authored Bill, Inspired by Syracuse University Programming, Expands Workforce Development Services for Military Personnel, Veterans, and their Spouses. Syracuse, NY— Standing at Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced passage of the Onward to Opportunity Act. This bill was inspired by programming offered by the IVMF and will help military families make a more seamless transition to civilian life by expanding workforce development services for servicemembers, veterans, and their spouses. Rep. Katko advocated for the bill’s inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2022, which recently passed in the House.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO