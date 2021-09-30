Third-year players add spice to ICC-NEMCC rivalry

Northeast linebacker JaMarcus Smith hopes to play at the FBS level next season. He's drawing interest from Western Kentucky and ohters. JucoWeekly.org

Under normal circumstances, Corley Hooper would have gone 0-2 against his community college football rival, cemented winless in the record book.

In these abnormal times Hooper and his Itawamba CC teammates who chose to return for a third season have one more chance at a win.

The flip side of the local rivalry is that Jamarcus Smith has never lost to ICC.

He hopes to help Northeast win its third-straight in the series tonight at 6:30 in Booneville.

The last time the Tigers won three-straight was in a seven-game streak from 1953-1970 when the game wasn’t played every season.

Northeast won 31-21 in Fulton last year and 14-12 at home two years ago.

“It’s definitely a rivalry, no matter the record, no matter the team, the stands are going to be packed. Both teams are going to get up to play this game for sure,” said Hooper, a linebacker who played his high school ball at North Pontotoc.

A total of 21 players will be on the field – 14 at ICC, seven at Northeast -- for that rare third season of football at a two-year school.

Amid the uncertainty of playing football at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 the NCAA announced the season would not count against eligibility for any of its players.

Many players chose to return to their schools leaving fewer available slots for newcomers.

When the National Junior College Athletic Association extended the same offer to its players many put their goal of moving on to big-time football programs on hold.

A linebacker who played at Saltillo High School, Smith was receiving interest from a handful of Division II schools.

By coming back he has the chance to lead Northeast in tackles for three-straight seasons.

That wasn’t why he chose to return, however.

“I think I can play Division I football,” he said.

Playing juco ball for a third season helps players continue to develop.

“I think I’m a good run-stopper,” Smith said.

He cites film study for helping him increase awareness on the field.

“Watching film and picking up things, knowing what the offense is going to do, that’s just something I’m good at.”

Hooper says simply being older is a plus.

“Another year in the weight room, another year in the scheme, I’ve been in this defense three years now,” he said. “It’s helped develop me as a player a lot, just being 20 years old instead of 17 or 18 coming in here as a freshman. It’s big.”

Only an overtime loss to Northwest kept Northeast from being unbeaten in last year’s modified six-game schedule.

This year both teams need a win.

ICC (1-3) gave up 28 points off four turnovers in a 12-point loss to No. 9 Jones College last week. The Indians’ two other losses are by a combined eight points.

Northeast (0-4) has been close a couple of times, a couple of times not so close.

“Playing well doesn’t change the fact that we’ve only won one football game, but it also makes us feel like we’re much better than a 1-3 football team,” Hooper said. “We just have to make some plays we haven’t been making.”