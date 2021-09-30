BUSINESS MANAGER The Jamestown...
The Jamestown Area School District located in Jamestown, PA, seeks a highly qualified, dynamic individual with integrity, and outstanding business skills for the position of Business manager. The district currently operates a $9 million budget. The successful candidate must possess a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting, or related discipline. Prior school district experience, knowledge of Office365 and accounting software programs are preferred.marketplace.sharonherald.com
Comments / 0