Through Saturday, October 30, local artists Suz Roach and Robin Southecorvo will be featured in the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk. Southecorvo works in both clay and mixed media, but this show will feature only her clay work—both the fun and the functional. “I have selected these pieces for the show because they are unique and I like creating items that you will not see anywhere else,” she says. Her pottery combines earth tones with brighter blues and yellows in bold patterns. “I developed my style just by creating pieces that are fun to make and added my love for nature in some of these pieces,” she says. “I use lots of spirals, triangles, spots and stripes. My style is always evolving. I like experimenting with my work.”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO