Asbury Park, NJ

LGBTQ community members to 'celebrate who we are' with equality, love and healing in NJ

Asbury Park Press
Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago
New Jersey's LGBTQ+ Pride parade and festival isn't happening this year. But there is still be plenty of equality, love and healing to be found on the calendar this month. Event producers Jersey Pride announced in September that their 30th annual Asbury Park parade and celebration — canceled in 2021 and then planned for Sunday, Oct. 10 — has been postponed until June 5, 2022, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Asbury Park Press

In Asbury Park in the 1970s, Van Zandt, Springsteen and Southside Johnny were rock rebels

They were rebels with a cause. Little Steven Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen and Southside Johnny Lyon staged a rock 'n' roll rebellion in Asbury Park in the mid-'70s. In an era when rock music was pointing toward progressive rock, singer-songwriters and theatrical rock, the architects of the Sound of Asbury Park drew their inspiration from mid-'60s rock and soul, which was not the thing at the time.
The Asbury Park Press covers local news in Monmouth and Ocean counties and throughout New Jersey.

