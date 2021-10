US ‘cell-tower-in-space’ company Lynk offers a different take on satellite connectivity and has now gone commercial. Lynk uses LEO satellites, just like Starlink and OneWeb, but the difference is that it establishes a direct connection straight to devices, as opposed to using a terrestrial hub. It does this through some proprietary technology that makes the device think it’s dealing with a regular base station, which we discussed in a recent podcast. The first operators to give it a go are based in in the Bahamas and in the Central African Republic.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO