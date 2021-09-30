CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

QPR offer supporters investment opportunity to help club become self-sustainable

By Video
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meRyg_0cCdwXWJ00
QPR have launched a new initiative (Ashley Western/PA) (PA Wire)

QPR are offering supporters the chance to play their part in the club’s goal of becoming self-sustainable by giving fans the opportunity to invest in a bond which will help towards a new training ground.

The Sky Bet Championship outfit received planning permission this week for a new £20million training base in Heston which will provide state-of-the-art facilities and is due to open during the 2022-23 campaign.

A QPR Bond will finance part of the project with Tifosy Capital and Advisory, who launched a similar scheme for Norwich in 2018, giving the R’s faithful the ability to invest in the west Londoners.

The bond will pay five per cent gross interest annually, with an additional three per cent gross in club credit, while investors will be paid a one-off 25 per cent bonus if Mark Warburton’s side win promotion to the Premier League during the lifetime of the five-year bond.

Pre-registration opened on Thursday, with £500 the minimum subscription, while there is no limit on what can be invested.

Chairman Amit Bhatia said: “As a board, we have a clear vision for QPR: to deliver competitive and entertaining football while ensuring the club becomes self-sustainable.

“The new training ground is designed to underpin a renewal of the footballing fundamentals at QPR, to enable the club to compete more effectively on the pitch and to help attract and develop the best talent.

“Once developed, it will offer cutting-edge facilities for QPR players of all levels – a key aim of this project is to accelerate the development of young talent.

“Supporter involvement and participation have always been at the core of QPR’s values.

“As a board, we are fully behind this offer and believe that the QPR Bond can play a crucial role in further strengthening the connection between QPR and its passionate fans, and in bringing new investors and fans to the club.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.FootballThe big names were at Old Trafford.Legends in their own rights 🙏🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/K02tinbpkY— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 2, 2021Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish 😂🤣— Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.👀🤣 @KMbappe pic.twitter.com/kUQlCSrS8Q— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2021Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.That one felt good 😁 pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX— Ben Chilwell...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Callum Robinson speaks out on his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has admitted he has chosen not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 despite being twice laid low by the virus.The 26-year-old West Brom striker, who had already missed games for his country as a close contact, first tested positive in November last year and then again in August, meaning he had to sit out last month’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.Robinson is back in the fold for Saturday’s qualifier against the Azeris in Baku, but just days after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expressed his exasperation with Premier League players who have not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warburton
AFP

Premier League scrambles to convince stars to get vaccinated

Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout -- but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities. The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 percent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures. The rapid rollout has enabled the easing of restrictions on large gatherings, with a welcome return of supporters to football grounds. However, although no official figures have been offered by the Premier League, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 percent of their squad fully vaccinated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank: Mathias Jensen gives me welcome headache

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is delighted to be counting on Mathias Jensen this season. Jensen featured in the Bees' Carabao Cup defeat of Oldham Athletic in midweek. Frank said, "Mathias has been one of our most important players in the last two seasons, and therefore it is important that he gets up to speed and gets sharper, because we need his quality.
SOCCER
martechseries.com

Capgemini Launches Net Zero Strategy Offering to Help Organizations Move From Pledges to Results on Their Sustainability Journey

Net Zero Strategy, part of Capgemini’s sustainability offering framework, follows the Sustainable IT launch in June. Capgemini announced today its second sustainability offering, empowering clients to turn their climate goals into a reality and accelerate their path to net zero. Net Zero Strategy leverages the Group’s in-depth sustainability track record and deep industry knowledge. As a leading responsible organization, Capgemini’s sustainability offerings contribute to its dual ambition: to become carbon neutral by 2025 and net zero by 2030, and to help clients save 10 million tons of CO2 by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Uk#Qpr Bond#The Premier League
theedgemarkets.com

Tony Fernandes suggests in jest football club QPR’s name change after Agong visit

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 1): AirAsia Group Bhd group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes suggested in jest a name change for football club Queens Park Rangers (QPR) after QPR, where Fernandes is a co-owner, beat Birmingham City Football Club in a London, UK Tuesday (Sept 28) evening match during which Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was also present.
SOCCER
The Independent

Brentford boss Thomas Frank believes Bees are starting to create a buzz in football world

Thomas Frank believes Brentford are making the football world sit up and take notice after the Bees’ fine Premier League start continued with a dramatic victory at West HamYoane Wissa scored a stoppage-time winner to send Frank’s side up to seventh in the table with a 2-1 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.Brentford now boast three wins and 12 points from seven matches, with boss Frank revealing his delight at such a robust start to their debut Premier League campaign.“Outside of London, outside of west London, maybe no one in the world knows who we are,” said Frank.“So we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank and Rafael Benitez among early season winners in Premier League

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United make up a familiar top four as Premier League action pauses for the second international break of the 2021-22 season.High-flying Brighton and Brentford are among the surprise packages so far, while there is discontent on the terraces at Tottenham and Newcastle.Here, we take a look at some of the winners and losers from the opening seven rounds of top-flight fixtures.WINNERSChelseaHow the #PL is shaping up after a pulsating weekend pic.twitter.com/mrh4QZK2L3— Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2021Building on their surprise Champions League triumph, Thomas Tuchel’s men are the early table toppers, thanks in part...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tino Livramento reaping benefits after making ‘hard decision’ to leave Chelsea

Tino Livramento has acknowledged he needed to leave Chelsea for the good of his career.The 18-year-old right-back has starred for Southampton since his £5million summer switch from the Blues.He played his first competitive game at Stamford Bridge in the Saints’ 3-1 defeat on Saturday, winning the penalty which James Ward-Prowse converted.Livramento is now with England Under-21s ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2023 qualifier in Slovenia and knows leaving his boyhood club was the right move.He said: “I feel like if I stayed there or did other things, then (playing Premier League football) wouldn’t have happened as quick as it has now....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Nasri: PSG owners should've treated Chelsea boss Tuchel better

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri believes PSG's owners should treat their coaches better. Mauricio Pochettino is currently in charge after the firing of Thomas Tuchel, who has since led Chelsea to the Champions League title. Before him, Unai Emery was axed and he coached Villarreal to last season's Europa League triumph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool: Reluctance for players to get Covid-19 jab gives Jurgen Klopp the needle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is at a loss to explain why there is a reluctance among Premier League players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.A report this week suggested only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating 50 per cent or more of their squads, with the overall average said to be approximately one-third of all players.Liverpool have out-performed most of their rivals on that front with Klopp revealing their vaccination rate is 99 per cent.And he took a swipe at those who are refusing to get themselves jabbed and anti-vaxxers propagating conspiracy theories or those...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Brighton host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Bukayo Saka scored in the Gunners’ momentum-building 3-1 victory over Tottenham last weekend and the performance led the England international to claim the club still have the potential to win silverware this season.He said: “We can achieve anything, no matter what age. With age comes experience but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway which helps us.“We have a lot of quality and enough experience to achieve a lot. We’re going to take it game by game but if we play like this we have enough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich travels to London to see his family

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made a rare trip to London to visit family.Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency the Stamford Bridge club chief has travelled to the United Kingdom to see relatives.The Russian-Israeli businessman could visit Chelsea while in London, it is understood.Abramovich had issues around his entrepreneurial visa in 2018, after which the 54-year-old has not been spotted in London.The Chelsea owner did attend the Blues’ Europa League final victory in Baku in 2019, and the Champions League final win over Manchester City in Porto in May.Abramovich’s spokesperson confirmed he has travelled to London as an...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tottenham vs Aston Villa result: Son Heung-min stars as Spurs earn much-needed boost

It was by no means a pretty game of football or one that spoke of victors showing their worth. But as Tottenham Hotspur triumphed 2-1 over Aston Villa, ending a run of three successive defeats, aesthetics mattered very little.The catalyst of this about-turn was a familiar face. Son Heung-min provided Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s opener then registered a second assist when his devilish cross forced Matt Targett into an own goal as he tried and failed to clear ahead of Lucas Moura. The Villa left-back had earlier laid on Ollie Watkins’s first goal of the season which momentarily drew the Midlands side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s reactions reveal who they think true title challengers are

At the point of relief after unrestrained combat, as both managers embraced and indulged in the rarity of being happy with the result in such a league-shaping fixture, there was a realisation at Anfield that the next title winners had just walked off the pitch. There can be no surety of whether the identity of the champions will be Manchester City or Liverpool, but to watch Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp was to know even they believe it would be a shock to see another team showered with confetti at the end of the top-flight season.Listening to them and reading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
94K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy