Lawrence County, PA

ESTATE NOTICE Letters Testam...

New Castle News
 6 days ago

Letters Testamentary in the ESTATE OF URSULA D. FELLNER, a late resident of, New Galilee, Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, have been granted to Paulette Schaefer, of 467 Moravia Road, New Galilee, PA 16141. All persons having claims or demands against the said estate are requested to make known the same, and all persons indebted so said estate are requested to make payment without delay to the Executor or to her attorney named below.

