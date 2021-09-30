Ground conditions scupper Teona’s Arc bid

Teona shocked Snowfall in the Prix Vermeille (Scoopdyga/France Galop)

Teona has been ruled out of Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe due to the likelihood of testing ground at ParisLongchamp.

Roger Varian’s charge shocked leading Arc contender Snowfall when winning the Prix Vermeille earlier this month, taking a huge step forward from her previous Listed success at Windsor.

Connections had been eager to test the three-year-old in Sunday’s French highlight, but with rain forecast, Varian has announced the daughter of Sea The Stars will sidestep the engagement.

The trainer tweeted: “With substantial rain forecast to arrive on top of ground that is already described as being on the soft side, Teona has been scratched from the Arc this morning.”

Teona had been a general 20-1 chance for the race.