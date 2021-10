Not all Real Madrid players performed well for the first team in September which culminated with Los Blancos ending the month on a streak of two winless matches. In spite of playing well for the duration of the month and grabbing tough away wins in Milan and Valencia, as well as featuring in goal fests at home versus Celta Vigo and Mallorca, Carlo Ancelotti is under a bit of early pressure as the boss with the last two results being winless affairs against Villarreal and Sheriff Tiraspol, respectively.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO