“What a finish, the rest is history.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic stoppage-time winner against Villarreal on Wednesday has been hailed by former Manchester United striker Michael Owen. In the penalty area, Cristiano Ronaldo nodded down a cross from Fred to Jesse Lingard, who then passed the ball back to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. After that, Ronaldo scored from a tight angle to give United a 2-1 win on the night. Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen praised Cristiano Ronaldo for the winner, praising the former Juventus star’s decision-making. “I thought Cristiano Ronaldo was going to take a step back and bring it down on his chest,” Owen told BT Sport. “But he heads it down to Jesse and gets it back, and the rest is history what a finish.” “On balance of play, Villarreal probably deserved something, but the longer the game went on, the more you liked Man United, and I was impressed with their energy,”.