Larsen shapes and supports House Defense Bill
Submitted by Rep. Rick Larsen’s office. On Sept. 23, Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) supported House passage of the bipartisan Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Larsen, a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, helped shape the final bill, securing provisions to support Northwest Washington’s servicemembers and military families, protect marine mammals, advance new and emerging technologies, ensure global security and invest in the future of work. The NDAA passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 316 to 113.www.islandssounder.com
