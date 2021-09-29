Introducing the Multi-Cloud Analytics Solution by Intel and VMware
Data science and analytics continue to become increasingly important to our customers. At the same time, many organizations are pursuing multi-cloud strategies. Combined, these two trends create the need for a way to rapidly create consistent data-science environments from private cloud to multi-cloud (including hybrid cloud), as well as edge environments. The Multi-Cloud Analytics Solution (MCAS) — created jointly by VMware and Intel — addresses this need with the release of our third generation of reference architecture.octo.vmware.com
