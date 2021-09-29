CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing the Multi-Cloud Analytics Solution by Intel and VMware

By Enrique Corro
Cover picture for the articleData science and analytics continue to become increasingly important to our customers. At the same time, many organizations are pursuing multi-cloud strategies. Combined, these two trends create the need for a way to rapidly create consistent data-science environments from private cloud to multi-cloud (including hybrid cloud), as well as edge environments. The Multi-Cloud Analytics Solution (MCAS) — created jointly by VMware and Intel — addresses this need with the release of our third generation of reference architecture.

