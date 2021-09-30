VMworld 2021: Building a Modern Marketplace Together

Learn more about technology solutions to speed and simplify business at scale at VMworld 2021. To scale at an enterprise, leaders must be confident that their technology will grow with them. Change is certain, and innovating with flexibility and agility as key design principles is becoming the norm. Industry and customer demands are constantly one-upping themselves, making for a frenetic business landscape that’s too dynamic for legacy apps, outdated infrastructure, and static security models. Speed and modularity are key to shortening innovation timelines in pursuit of differentiated solutions. Velocity and agility are only constrained by the speed of software. Your ability to leverage software in all aspects of your business and operations is where competitive advantage is optimized.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO