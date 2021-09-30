VMworld 2021: Building a Modern Marketplace Together
Two years ago, at VMworld 2019, we launched VMware Cloud Marketplace – a platform to enable discovery and deployment of third-party and open-source content directly to VMware environments. Last year, we took the Marketplace to the next level by consolidating our catalog with that of the VMware Solution Exchange – a third-party and first-party solution discovery portal. Together, the combined catalogs were renamed the VMware Marketplace, which now represents the one-stop shop for third-party, open-source and even first-party ecosystem solutions for all VMware products.blogs.vmware.com
