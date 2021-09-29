CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Juventus Vs Chelsea: Kick-Off, Line-Up, Predictions

sportsaldente.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article is about the prediction of the match between Juventus Vs Chelsea. To make the football fans feel the joy, excitement, disappointment, and blood rush, Champions League is back with another matchday. The previous matchday was full of bangers, and fans cherished it. With the same hope, this time also, fans will be attending the stadium and turning on their televisions. With the best club teams of European football, the Champions League never fails to deliver the best football action.

sportsaldente.com

Yardbarker

Image: Confirmed Juventus team for early Sunday kick-off with Sampdoria

The teams are out for today’s early kick-off between Juventus and Sampdoria in Turin. The Old Lady finally got their first league win of the season in midweek against Spezia, and will be eager to build on that when we play host to the Blucerchiati. We were already aware that...
SOCCER
Telegraph

Betting tips for Juventus vs Chelsea: Champions League preview and odds

Our expert backs Romelu Lukaku to score as part of his betting tips for the Champions League Group H match between Juventus vs Chelsea. Chelsea will aim to bounce back from Saturday’s home defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League when they travel to Turin to play Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
UEFA
The Independent

Juventus vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Juventus host Chelsea in the Champions League tonight in a huge European clash in Group H. Both sides got their group stage campaigns off to a winning start but have had contrasting starts to their domestic seasons. Chelsea’s unbeaten run was put to an end by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge but Thomas Tuchel’s side have already secured a number of impressive results on the road in the Premier League this term. Juventus, meanwhile, sit ninth in Serie A with just two wins from their opening six matches, which both came this week following 3-2 victories over Spezia and Sampdoria....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Federico Chiesa punishes lacklustre Chelsea as vibrant Juventus secure lift off

A story that’s become worryingly familiar for Chelsea, as Federico Chiesa gives Juventus something so vibrantly new.For the second match in a row, the European champions found a tediously defensive formation breached by a more willing side.For the second match in a row, they came alert too late, but then found they just couldn’t muster the force.It is something that Thomas Tuchel is going to have to work on as this Champions League group gets that bit more complicated, and the threat of a first properly bad run increases.You can, at least, see why Chelsea so wanted Chiesa in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s reactions reveal who they think true title challengers are

At the point of relief after unrestrained combat, as both managers embraced and indulged in the rarity of being happy with the result in such a league-shaping fixture, there was a realisation at Anfield that the next title winners had just walked off the pitch. There can be no surety of whether the identity of the champions will be Manchester City or Liverpool, but to watch Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp was to know even they believe it would be a shock to see another team showered with confetti at the end of the top-flight season.Listening to them and reading...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
PREMIER LEAGUE
sportsaldente.com

FC Union Berlin vs Arminia Bielefeld: Kick-Off, Prediction, Preview And Line-Up

The following article is about the prediction of the match between FC Union Berlin Vs Arminia Bielefeld. After waiting for a whole week, Bundesliga matchday 6 is back with more interesting and fierce matches. The fans had who were busy working for the whole week are ready to relax and watch Bundesliga live. Many of them will be visiting the stadiums to see their favorite team in action. The Red Army of Bayern Munich, the Yellow wall of Borussia Dortmund, the blue army of Schalke, etc., will all be inside the stadiums this weekend.
UEFA
sportsaldente.com

Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich: Kick-Off, Prediction And Match Preview

The following article is about the prediction about the match between Greuther Furth vs Bayern Munich. The German Football League also known as Bundesliga is one of the most popular football leagues in the world. World-class players from all over the world play in this league. Eighteen teams compete against each other to be the best in Germany. The atmosphere in the entire stadium is fabulous, with the fans shouting at the top of their voice to cheer for their favorite team. Banners and posters are brought to the stadiums to encourage the players.
UEFA
chatsports.com

EPL Betting Breakfast Week 6: Chelsea vs. Manchester City (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier)

The English Premier League is still in the early stages, but the log jam at the top is starting to dissipate. There only remains three undefeated clubs at the summit as contenders seek to distinguish themselves in the race for the title. Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are all even atop the EPL on thirteen points. While surprising, Brighton and league favorites Manchester City sit one and three points adrift, respectively. It’s week six in the EPL Betting Breakfast, and we have a titanic battle between the bookmakers’ two darlings, Chelsea and Manchester City. These two teams boast the shortest odds to take the silverware this season, and there’s strong evidence to back that up.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Nasri: PSG owners should've treated Chelsea boss Tuchel better

Former Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri believes PSG's owners should treat their coaches better. Mauricio Pochettino is currently in charge after the firing of Thomas Tuchel, who has since led Chelsea to the Champions League title. Before him, Unai Emery was axed and he coached Villarreal to last season's Europa League triumph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Legia Warsaw vs Leicester City: Predicted Line-Ups

Leicester City face Polish champions Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Europa League this Thursday evening as the Foxes aim to pick up their first win in the competition's group stages. Brendan Rodgers' side will be looking to secure a convincing win in Poland, having previously blown their two-goal lead against...
UEFA
sportsaldente.com

Real Madrid vs Sheriff: Time, Date, Predictions and Live Stream

This article will focus on the upcoming game Real Madrid vs Sheriff. FC Sheriff Tiraspol became the first Moldovan team to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. After qualifying, they joined Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group D. With two consecutive victories against Shakhtar Donetsk and even Real Madrid, FC Sheriff is flying high. We are heading into matchday 3 and Sheriff has already stamped its authority with some great performances on the field. A recent example is their snatching 2-1 shock victory against the 13-time winner Real Madrid. While Sheriff has secured the top spot in the points table, Madrid is not in a good position this season. They have lost the last two games against Villarreal and Sheriff.
UEFA
sportsaldente.com

Why PSG 2021 Is The Strongest Team Of The Decade? An Footballing Giant In Making

The following article is about why Paris Saint Germain Football Club is the strongest team of the team. Football is an uncertain game, and anything can happen at any time. The prime example of the last sentence is the 1999 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Bayern Munich was leading the game till the 90th minute, and their fans were celebrating. But in the 5 minutes stoppage time, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored, and Manchester United was crowned the champions. Another example was the 2005 Champions League final between AC Milan and Liverpool.
SOCCER

