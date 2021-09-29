Sreesanth Finally Breaks Silence On 2013 IPL Spot-Fixing Saga
Cricket is without a doubt India’s most popular sport, with a global fan base of one billion people, with over 90% of those fans hailing from the country. The Indian Premier League has captured the hearts of cricket fans in recent years, accounting for over 90% of BCCI revenue. Although, in 2013, IPL suffered a major setback at the height of its glitz and glam, an event that severely tarnished the league’s reputation and threatened to put an end to the fast-growing cricket league involving the Indian World champion, S Sreesanth.sportsaldente.com
Comments / 0