The best new services for planning a more sustainable trip in 2022
Next month, top delegates from around the world will convene in Glasgow, Scotland for the annual UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to discuss what actions can be taken at the government and policy level to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. While we certainly hope for a positive outcome, it can feel frustrating waiting for these older (mostly male, mostly white) so-and-sos to make the decisions that will impact so many lives. Luckily, a lot can be done at the individual level to empower us toward a greener future, and that includes evolving our approach to travel. As the world waited in lockdown, dreaming of once again exploring distant shores, innovations in the travel industry emerged to make planning sustainable travel much more accessible.matadornetwork.com
