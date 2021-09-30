CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correlated electrons 'tango' in a perovskite oxide at the extreme quantum limit

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) A team led by the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory has found a rare quantum material in which electrons move in coordinated ways, essentially “dancing.” Straining the material creates an electronic band structure that sets the stage for exotic, more tightly correlated behavior – akin to tangoing – among Dirac electrons, which are especially mobile electric charge carriers that may someday enable faster transistors.

