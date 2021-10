The Pampa Community Concert Association will be hosting Taylor Red on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at the M.K. Brown Auditorium. Founded in 1944, the PCCA has brought the community a series of concerts annually. Treasurer Glennette Goode, who is also the Board President of the Pampa Economic Development Corporation, said the organization and the concerts it brings is a good draw for Pampa.