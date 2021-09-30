Gray County Youth to Celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 3-9
Millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 3-9. This year’s theme, Find Your Spark, is a campaign that will encourage youth to find what interests them in 4-H, empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in life and career. 4-H offers opportunities for youth to find their passion and explore that passion through hands-on learning experiences.www.thepampanews.com
Comments / 0