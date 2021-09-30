CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Molecular burdocks: peptides guide self-assembly on the micrometre scale

nanowerk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Sometimes even small forces can make comparatively big things happen: In a study in Angewandte Chemie ("Evaporation-Induced Self-Assembly of Small Peptide-Conjugated Silica Nanoparticles"), scientists from the Faculty of Chemistry at the University of Vienna showed how short peptides can trigger the self-assembly of comparatively large nanoparticles into new structures on the micrometre scale.

www.nanowerk.com

#Peptides#Sem#Self Assembly#Micrometre#Angewandte Chemie#The Faculty Of Chemistry#The University Of Vienna
