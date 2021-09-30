Molecular burdocks: peptides guide self-assembly on the micrometre scale
(Nanowerk News) Sometimes even small forces can make comparatively big things happen: In a study in Angewandte Chemie ("Evaporation-Induced Self-Assembly of Small Peptide-Conjugated Silica Nanoparticles"), scientists from the Faculty of Chemistry at the University of Vienna showed how short peptides can trigger the self-assembly of comparatively large nanoparticles into new structures on the micrometre scale.www.nanowerk.com
