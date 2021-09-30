Molecular burdocks: peptides guide self-assembly on the micrometre scale

Michelle Francl reminds #ChemistsWhoCook to look at the chemistry behind the cooking. It was the pandemic that drove me to it. Not the baking of sourdough, though like many #ChemistsWhoCook I produced a surfeit of loaves. No, I bought ikasumi: powdered squid ink. Like many of my coronavirus cooking adventures, this one was rooted in nostalgia: my strategy to avoid facing the daily uncertainties of living through a global pandemic. I wanted to recreate a dish from a memorable summer meal enjoyed in a small town outside Rome, a tangle of black pasta and fresh seafood. Besides, kneading the pasta dough would be an anodyne for my anxiety. It was, I confess, efficacious in both regards.

