Lake Meredith: FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 49.77 feet low. Walleye are still skinny but as the water temperature drops closer to 70-degrees they strap on the feeding bag. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, white bass, and catfish are being caught all day. Seek out points and deep humps for a few more weeks until the water temperature drops. Best baits will be minnows and shad, then crawlers and artificials.