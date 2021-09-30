CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA may authorize half-dose booster of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine

By Alicia Lasek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal health officials may authorize a half-dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as a protective booster shot. A 50-microgram dose appears to be effective enough to increase waning vaccine protection months after an initial series of two shots, sources familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg. A half-dose also may help lessen the risk for side effects and increase availability, the news outlet was told.

