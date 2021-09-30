CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo denies Bloomberg report on 4K Switch system

Cover picture for the articleNintendo hit back this morning on the newly released Bloomberg article which said that Nintendo had begun issuing developers with 4K development kits for a revised Switch model. The company took to its official Investor Relations account to state that the Bloomberg article was false and that they are not supplying developers with tools to create higher spec games for a future Nintendo Switch system. The Bloomberg report said that eleven development studios they had spoken too had been supplied with new tools to create higher specification games and the development kits began rolling out in July 2021. Bloomberg went on to say that Nintendo was preparing its new system for release in the second half of 2022, most likely the Christmas period.

