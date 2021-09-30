Video: Famitsu plays Chocobo GP for Switch

During today's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company officially pulled back the curtain on Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The new Nintendo Switch announcement would have come as a big surprise, if not for the fact that the game's title and key art both leaked earlier this morning! That said, we did not get any gameplay details prior to the show, and we now know have a better idea of what to expect! The majority of Kirby's adventures have taken place from a 2D perspective, but this game will bring the hero into a 3D world. This time around, Kirby finds himself in a whole new world, and it seems it was inhabited by a lost civilization.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO