Video: Famitsu plays Chocobo GP for Switch

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Final Fantasy-themed racer was announced and revealed during last week’s Nintendo Direct presentation and its exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Japanese magazine Famitsu managed to get some hands-on time with the game which looks fine, but it could do with a little bit of a speed boost. Chocobo GP isn’t due to be released until next year, so there’s plenty of time for the development team at Square Enix to give it a little bit more of a polish and fine tuning. Check out the action unfold in the nine minute gameplay video down below.

IN THIS ARTICLE
